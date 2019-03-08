Investment in Stevenage science park means new research facility by 2021

A warehouse next to the Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst in Stevenage will be transformed into a research hub as part of "an exciting new chapter" for the site.

Kadans Science Partner has bought the 9,640sqm building on Gunnels Wood Road from GlaxoSmithKline and intends to redevelop and extend it into a multi-tenanted research and development facility by mid-2021.

The building will provide grow-on space for overflowing demand from the bioscience catalyst and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult manufacturing centre on the science park.

Doctor Sally Ann Forsyth, chief executive of the bioscience catalyst, said: "We are delighted. There is a shared understanding of the support required to help scientific communities to thrive. The campus is an established ecosystem of companies that have raised almost £1bn of investment. This is an exciting new chapter in the expansion of this cluster."