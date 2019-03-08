Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Investment in Stevenage science park means new research facility by 2021

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 August 2019

Kadans Science Partner is investing in a new Stevenage research and development facility, having bought premises from GlaxoSmithKline.

Kadans Science Partner is investing in a new Stevenage research and development facility, having bought premises from GlaxoSmithKline.

Archant

A warehouse next to the Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst in Stevenage will be transformed into a research hub as part of "an exciting new chapter" for the site.

You may also want to watch:

Kadans Science Partner has bought the 9,640sqm building on Gunnels Wood Road from GlaxoSmithKline and intends to redevelop and extend it into a multi-tenanted research and development facility by mid-2021.

The building will provide grow-on space for overflowing demand from the bioscience catalyst and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult manufacturing centre on the science park.

Doctor Sally Ann Forsyth, chief executive of the bioscience catalyst, said: "We are delighted. There is a shared understanding of the support required to help scientific communities to thrive. The campus is an established ecosystem of companies that have raised almost £1bn of investment. This is an exciting new chapter in the expansion of this cluster."

Most Read

Police: Letchworth attempted abduction ‘did not take place’

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

Hitchin mum speaks after freak accident leaves her 16-year-old son with life-changing injuries

Billy Porter suffered life-changing head injuries after tripping down the stairs. Picture: Scotts of Cambridge

Heavy machinery falls from lorry in Hitchin, causing delays and injuring one

The incident resulted in one person being injured. Picture: Devi Jankowicz

Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Roads closed due to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage town centre

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Most Read

Police: Letchworth attempted abduction ‘did not take place’

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

Hitchin mum speaks after freak accident leaves her 16-year-old son with life-changing injuries

Billy Porter suffered life-changing head injuries after tripping down the stairs. Picture: Scotts of Cambridge

Heavy machinery falls from lorry in Hitchin, causing delays and injuring one

The incident resulted in one person being injured. Picture: Devi Jankowicz

Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Roads closed due to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage town centre

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Latest from the The Comet

Investment in Stevenage science park means new research facility by 2021

Kadans Science Partner is investing in a new Stevenage research and development facility, having bought premises from GlaxoSmithKline.

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall!

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Mum of Letchworth boy who fell in Stevenage lake praises heroes who rescued him

Natalie Burrows' son Jake fell into the Boating Lake at Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Flights, camera, action! Spitfires, Buchons and a Blenheim star in cinematic Battle of Britain Air Show

The Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford will culminate in a mass flypast of Supermarine Spitfires. Picture: IWM

As NHS and US drug company wrangle over life-saving drugs, Letchworth girl’s health deteriorates

Emily Marvell, 19, needs your help getting life-prolonging drugs. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists