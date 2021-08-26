Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Fundraising page set up to support Afghan families in Herts

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:13 PM August 26, 2021   
PABest British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton. P

British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton - Credit: PA

A fundraising page has been set up for Herts residents wanting to support Afghan families arriving in the county.

Residents are encouraged to make a donation to the countywide appeal set up by Hertfordshire Community Foundation - on behalf of a wider local voluntary and public sector response co-ordinated by Hertfordshire County Council.

All the money raised will go to support Afghans staying in Hertfordshire temporarily and in the longer term. It will be used to support the local voluntary sectors as they pull together to provide a broad range of support - from essential items to longer term employability skills, language skills, family support and community integration.

This comes as the situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen, with reports that two explosions had happened outside Kabul airport earlier today.

Many casualties have been reported. 

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, Richard Roberts, said: “The people of Hertfordshire have shown incredible generosity in response to the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, and we have been overwhelmed with physical offers to support those arriving in the county.

"We are now asking that no further donations of items are made at this time and instead I would encourage anyone wishing to support Afghans arriving in the county, to make a donation to HCF’s appeal.

“The launch of this official fundraising page will enable voluntary sector organisations to support those in need as newly arrived Afghans adapt to their new circumstances and life in Hertfordshire."

Helen Gray, director of Hertfordshire Community Foundation, said: “HCF has supported local residents for over 30 years and we are keen to help Hertfordshire’s newest arrivals as they flee the conflict in Afghanistan.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/campaign/hertsrefugee.

