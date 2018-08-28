Advanced search

Stevenage charity’s fundraising quiz night for library to support deprived people

PUBLISHED: 14:12 30 January 2019

The official opening of Just Be A Child's third library in Kenya, which opened last year. Picture: Lenka McAlinden.

The official opening of Just Be A Child's third library in Kenya, which opened last year. Picture: Lenka McAlinden.

Sign up to a quiz night and help raise funds for a library for deprived communities in Kenya.

Just Be A Child was set up by Stevenage resident Lenka McAlinden in 2013 following a trip to Kenya. The charity supports children living in the country through various projects, including building playgrounds and transforming shipping containers into libraries.

At Lodge Farm Primary School on Stevenage’s Mobbsbury Way on February 15 - at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start - there will be a fundraising quiz night, with teams of six taking part.

Tickets are £10 per person and include a fish and chip supper, with people invited to take their own drinks. There will also be a raffle.

Lenka said: “Help us raise money to provide a library for underprivileged communities in Kenya by converting a container into a bright and safe space where children can learn, play and laugh.” To book, call 07737 500501.

