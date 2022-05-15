Neighbours set to host Jubilee street party in aid of hospice - and you can too!

Lyndsay Abbott and her neighbours in Letchworth will host a Jubilee Street Party in aid of Garden House Hospice Care - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

A Garden House Hospice Care volunteer from Letchworth - and her neighbours - are among many preparing to host street parties for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in aid of the hospice.

On June 5, Lyndsay Abbott and residents of Lytton Avenue are closing their road to entertain a private Platinum Jubilee-themed street party, accommodating over 60 guests including friends and family.

With a barbecue and refreshments on offer, as well as activities from the hospice Jubilee Fundraising Pack for the children, it promises to be a wholesome, community-led occasion.

This will be the third time the group have come together to hold an event in aid of the Hospice, with a current total of £600 raised.

Lyndsay said: “We first started coming together as a street during the clap for carers in lockdown. Still to this day, every Sunday at 12 o’clock whoever is around will get together for a coffee and a chat for an hour or so.”

Lyndsay has been volunteering for the hospice for the last six years after a close friend of hers received their specialist palliative care.

She is also a member of the Friends of Garden House Hospice Care community group which helps with a variety of events and activities.

“I was retiring and wanted to do something," she said. "I had a friend who received care in the hospice and I could just see how brilliant it was for him.

"It just made me think, I don’t live that far away and it was such a lovely atmosphere, I just knew that’s where I want to volunteer. It’s created a community for me.

“If you’re thinking of fundraising for Garden House Hospice Care, I would say do it. Everyone always thinks of the big charities, but support your local one because they make such a difference and one day they could be helping you or someone you love.

"It’s so lovely here and it’s a privilege to help keep it going, even though what I do is such a small part.”

To download a free fundraising pack, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk/supporting-us/ways-to-support/jubilee