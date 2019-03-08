Stevenage nursing home honours late resident for minibus donation

A Stevenage resident – who passed away in January – has been honoured by the nursing home where he was cared for after making a huge donation to its minibus fund.

As a former chairman of the Omnibus Society in the 1980s, Tom McLachlan had a strong connection to buses and before passing away at 92 decided to provide Jubilee Court care home with the £15,000 needed to get a new bus.

Without the generous donation Quantum Care, the not-for-profit company that manages Jubilee Court, would not have been able to buy the minibus in November 2018.

“When we first decided to start fundraising for a minibus it seemed an impossible task to raise such a large amount of money,” said Julie Oakley-Reid, Jubilee Court's home manager.

“We wouldn't have done it without Tom's generous donation. He will be fondly remembered by us all at Jubilee Court.”

The thank you party for Tom would have taken place when the bus was first purchased, if his health had not declined.

Instead, Tom's children, Janet Rogers and Bob McLachlan, and son-in-law Martin Rogers, visited last week for an official unveiling, when they were thanked by Quantum Care chief executive Maria Ball.

“This incredible donation has already made such a massive difference to the residents at Jubilee Court. Now they have the freedom and choice to go out whenever they like,” said Ms Ball.

“It gives both staff and residents much more independence, and I am certain that there will be some trips to the seaside already planned for this year.”

Tom's family were very happy to take part in the minibus inauguration and even provided Jubilee with one of Tom's published books on transportation and London's bus routes.

“We are thrilled with the minibus, appropriately named 'Queenie',” Ms Oakley-Reid added.

Located in a quiet residential area in Stevenage, Jubilee Court provides respite and convalescent care and has a separate dementia care unit for a maximum of 91 elderly residents.

To fundraise for Quantum Care's Jubilee Court or if you would like further information about events and services contact the home on 01438 730000 or email jubilee@quantumcare.co.uk.