'We depend on the people' - Air ambulance charity head praises Herts residents

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust estimate they raised £20,000 in donations. Picture: Clare Banks CLARE BANKS

Fundraisers at the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust are celebrating after a successful week of collecting donations for the life-saving charity that treats 25,000 every year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During National Air Ambulance Week, more than a hundred volunteers and staff from EHAAT were at venues across Hertfordshire to raise awareness about the charity's work.

You may also want to watch:

Once all the collections are added together, it is anticipated that around £20,000 will have been collected across Essex and Hertfordshire - enough to fund nine potentially life-saving missions.

Jon Rodriguez, head of fundraising at EHAAT, said: "It's always great to get out into the communities we serve because we couldn't remain operational without our amazing supporters."

"Without access to funding and with limited support from government, we depend on the people of Hertfordshire to remain operational and saving lives."