Pupils complete 24,900-mile challenge led by Stevenage Catholic school

A number of Catholic schools have collectively walked 24,900 miles in five weeks as part of Walk the World challenge, led by John Henry Newman School in Stevenage.

Students from JHN, Our Lady in Hitchin, St John's in Baldock, St Mary's in Royston, St Thomas More in Letchworth, St Vincent de Paul in Stevenage, St Margaret Clitherow's in Stevenage, Our Lady in Welwyn and The Holy Family in Welwyn completed the challenge of walking 24,900 miles on Monday, July 8.

Pupils have been chipping in since June, with walks during PE lessons and a daily mile walk during lunch and pastoral breaks.

Assistant headteacher Ms Davies said: "It has been fantastic to see so many pupils involved in the challenge.

"We want to encourage our young people to make small changes to their weekly routine to help keep their minds healthy."

The aim of the challenge was to encourage pupils to get more exercise and understand the link between physical activity and good mental health and wellbeing.