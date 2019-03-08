Advanced search

Hitchin residents to be consulted on John Barker redevelopment at public forum

PUBLISHED: 10:03 19 October 2019

A computer graphic of the proposed redevelopment of Westmill's John Barker Place. Picture: Settle

A computer graphic of the proposed redevelopment of Westmill's John Barker Place. Picture: Settle

Archant

Westmill residents will be consulted on the redevelopment of John Barker Place at a public forum on Monday.

The consultation, hosted by housing association Settle, will be held at the Priory School from 7pm to 9pm.

Residents will be able to ask questions and share grievances about the £20 million redevelopment programme, which includes plans for a new children's play area at Swinburne playing fields.

You may also want to watch:

The application to relocate the current play area to Swinburne Avenue was criticised by a number of residents over fears that the new premises are too far away from the estate and will be the target of anti-social behaviour.

Westmill resident Jackie McDonald said: "Having spoken to many local people at length, it is apparent that there has been very little consultation with residents, who live close by to the John Barker Place Shops and also right across the Oughton ward.

"I would encourage as many people as possible to attend the public meeting on the night and make your views known."

Speaking in early October, North Herts District Cllr Clare Billing - who represents the Hitchin Oughton ward - said the additional meeting had been arranged "after a number of concerns raised on Facebook."

Plans for the £20 million redevelopment of the John Barker Estate were submitted by North Herts District Council in June this year - after securing the funding of Settle - and will see 83 new homes and two commercial units built,

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Police chase ends with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the back of a stationary car at an A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

Dates revealed for when no trains will go to or from London King’s Cross due to planned works

London King's Cross will be closed over the course of two weekends in the new year for rail repair works. Picture: Peter Alvey

Stevenage mum sheds half her body weight in remarkable transformation

35-year-old Danielle ODonoghue lost over 8 stone in a life-changing transformation. Picture: Tracy Copping

Woman charged in connection with Hitchin distraction burglary

A woman has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary in Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Police chase ends with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the back of a stationary car at an A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied

Dates revealed for when no trains will go to or from London King’s Cross due to planned works

London King's Cross will be closed over the course of two weekends in the new year for rail repair works. Picture: Peter Alvey

Stevenage mum sheds half her body weight in remarkable transformation

35-year-old Danielle ODonoghue lost over 8 stone in a life-changing transformation. Picture: Tracy Copping

Woman charged in connection with Hitchin distraction burglary

A woman has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary in Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Crash between bus and car in Stevenage

Stevenage firefighters were called to a crash between a bus and a car.

Hitchin residents to be consulted on John Barker redevelopment at public forum

A computer graphic of the proposed redevelopment of Westmill's John Barker Place. Picture: Settle

Mark Sampson coaching Q&A: ‘I’m hugely passionate about people, I’m hugely passionate about football’

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

‘Great news for community’ as new Stevenage post office set to open

A new post office is set to open in Bedwell in Stevenage next week.

Road closed between Hitchin and Luton after crash

The A505 between Hitchin and Luton is closed following a crash. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists