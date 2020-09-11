Rizzle Kicks star turns out for Hitchin Town FC in pre-season friendly
PUBLISHED: 14:57 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 11 September 2020
One half of the popular British hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks turned out for Hitchin Town FC in a pre-season friendly match yesterday.
Harley Alexander-Sule, who releases music under the name ‘Jimi Charles Moody’ and is one half of Rizzle Kicks, played at centre back as the Canaries cruised to a 5-0 victory against Harpenden Town.
The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes and was praised for having a “fantastic game”, with both fans and the club commending his defensive prowess as Hitchin Town kept a clean sheet.
Rizzle Kicks shot to fame in 2011 after their debut album Stereo Typical was well received in the UK charts.
