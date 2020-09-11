Advanced search

Rizzle Kicks star turns out for Hitchin Town FC in pre-season friendly

PUBLISHED: 14:57 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 11 September 2020

Harley Alexander-Sule, who is one half of the hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks, played for Hitchin Town FC in a preseason friendly. Picture: HTFC

Harley Alexander-Sule, who is one half of the hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks, played for Hitchin Town FC in a preseason friendly. Picture: HTFC

One half of the popular British hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks turned out for Hitchin Town FC in a pre-season friendly match yesterday.

Harley was praised for having Harley was praised for having "a fantastic game at centre back" by the Club. Picture: Peter Else

Harley Alexander-Sule, who releases music under the name ‘Jimi Charles Moody’ and is one half of Rizzle Kicks, played at centre back as the Canaries cruised to a 5-0 victory against Harpenden Town.

The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes and was praised for having a “fantastic game”, with both fans and the club commending his defensive prowess as Hitchin Town kept a clean sheet.

Rizzle Kicks shot to fame in 2011 after their debut album Stereo Typical was well received in the UK charts.

