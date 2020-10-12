Advanced search

‘Elderly and vulnerable’ woman’s jewellery targeted in Hitchin burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:03 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 12 October 2020

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak with as part of their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police

An elderly woman was the victim of a burglary in Hitchin last week, after her silver box which contained jewellery was stolen.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday, October 3, a property in Ninesprings Way was broken into.

The offender(s) ransacked two rooms and stole a silver box which is believed to have contained jewellery.

Detective Constable Michael Hardiman, who is investigating, said: “The offender(s) have targeted an elderly, vulnerable woman and left her in a position where she now feels unsafe in her own home.

“As well as stealing her possessions, they also caused extensive damage to the front of the house in order to gain access to the property.

“We have already conducted extensive enquiries, and are now asking the public for their help – by releasing CCTV footage in the hopes that someone may recognise these men.

“We also believe that the silver box may have been discarded somewhere nearby – if you have seen it, or have any information at all that could assist with our enquiries, please let us know.

Anyone with information can contact DC Hardiman directly at michael.hardiman@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator via online web chat or call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference 41/79618/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

