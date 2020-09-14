Advanced search

Appeal after lump of concrete thrown through window of Stevenage home

PUBLISHED: 11:11 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 14 September 2020

An appeal has been launched after criminal damage was caused to a window of a house in Jessop Road, Stevenage

An appeal has been launched after criminal damage was caused to a window of a house in Jessop Road, Stevenage

Archant

A witness appeal has been launched after a lump of concrete was thrown at the window of a home in Stevenage.

It happened at 11.14pm on Saturday, August 22 in Jessop Road, causing criminal damage to the window.

The offender is described as a skinny man who was wearing a puffer jacket, jogging bottoms, Nike trainers and a distinctive hat with built in goggles. He may have also been wearing a face mask.

PCSO Chloe Scott said: “The offender is believed to have travelled to the street in a car and he was wearing a distinctive hat.

“I’m appealing for anyone who may have seen a man that night matching the description to get in touch.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/67387/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

