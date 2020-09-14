Appeal after lump of concrete thrown through window of Stevenage home

An appeal has been launched after criminal damage was caused to a window of a house in Jessop Road, Stevenage Archant

A witness appeal has been launched after a lump of concrete was thrown at the window of a home in Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened at 11.14pm on Saturday, August 22 in Jessop Road, causing criminal damage to the window.

The offender is described as a skinny man who was wearing a puffer jacket, jogging bottoms, Nike trainers and a distinctive hat with built in goggles. He may have also been wearing a face mask.

You may also want to watch:

PCSO Chloe Scott said: “The offender is believed to have travelled to the street in a car and he was wearing a distinctive hat.

“I’m appealing for anyone who may have seen a man that night matching the description to get in touch.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/67387/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.