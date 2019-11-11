Advanced search

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

PUBLISHED: 13:30 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 11 November 2019

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Archant

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and GBH this morning, as police investigate an alleged stabbing in the town.

Police were in the Jessop Road area today carrying out enquiries in relation to an alleged stabbing in Holly Copse on Thursday evening.

A teenage boy and a man sustained 'serious' stab wounds during the incident, and armed police were called to the scene.

Officers carried out stop and search powers in Stevenage on Friday as a result.

The two boys remain in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 714 of November 7.

