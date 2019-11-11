Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings Archant

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and GBH this morning, as police investigate an alleged stabbing in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were in the Jessop Road area today carrying out enquiries in relation to an alleged stabbing in Holly Copse on Thursday evening.

You may also want to watch:

A teenage boy and a man sustained 'serious' stab wounds during the incident, and armed police were called to the scene.

Officers carried out stop and search powers in Stevenage on Friday as a result.

The two boys remain in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 714 of November 7.