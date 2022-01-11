Light show brought community together while raising thousands

Colin Jeffrey programmed a spectacular light show from his house in Stevenage for Feed Up Warm Up - Credit: Colin Jeffrey

A dazzling light show put on at the home of a Stevenage resident has raised £2,500 for Feed Up Warm Up, while also bringing the community together.

Hundreds of people will have seen the fantastic Christmas lights show put on by Colin Jeffrey at his home in Jessop Road.

Stills from the light show, which came with a talking Christmas tree and tracks from Frozen for the children to enjoy - Credit: Colin Jeffrey

The former DJ asked those enjoying the display to donate to Stevenage and Hitchin-based Feed Up Warm Up, which provides a drop-in and outreach service to the homeless in Herts.

The show was put on every night throughout December - except Christmas Day - and attracted crowds to the cul-de-sac.

Colin said the community spirit was out in force at his light show - Credit: Courtesy of Colin Jeffrey

"I've been into this sort of thing for years, and it's something I enjoy so I just decided to expand on it.

"I've been in the DJing industry for years - although I'm retired now - and would get involved with lighting and sound systems. This is what happens when DJs retire and get bored!

"It was absolutely nuts! Every single neighbour was out helping to fundraise.

"I was born and bred in Stevenage, and remember the community spirit. It has felt over the years that people are not into that so much anymore. But I think now community spirit is definitely back.

"It felt like the whole community had come together for Feed Up Warm Up. For me, it's all about the charity and it was great to see.

The show ran for 20 minutes and was on repeat through the December nights - Credit: Colin Jeffrey

"The charity for me was a no brainer. They've helped someone close to me who fell on hard times.

"Feed Up Warm Up has a great reputation - we are all one step away from being on the streets."

Founder of Feed Up Warm Up Shane Cole said: "We've had lots of people fundraising for us over the last month - and Colin in particular has done a remarkable job.

"He's been putting smiles on people's faces. He initially wanted to raise £500 and ended up with £2,500. He was giving out sweets to the kids, and just went above and beyond for his community.

"Feed Up Warm Up are so proud of him We appreciate every single person who raises money or donates to us."

The light show - which had 3,547 lights in total and ran for around 20 minutes - took six weeks to programme, and was run entirely on green energy.

The success of this year's event means Colin is already preparing for next year.

The show is available to watch in full at facebook.com/Jessop-Road-Lights.