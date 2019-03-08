Jeremy Corbyn in Stevenage to speak to small businesses about no-deal Brexit
PUBLISHED: 13:47 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 20 August 2019
Strand PR
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been in Stevenage today to speak to small businesses and start-ups about the impact a no-deal Brexit would have.
The Islington North MP is at the Stevenage Business and Technology Centre in Bessemer Drive, where he has been speaking to business owners who are based there.
Addressing them this morning, he said: "All of you trade with Europe in various ways and rely on European-based workers and as far as I'm concerned the end of a freedom of movement is ludicrous and dangerous. It would be like the Windrush scandal on stilts. We will do everything we can do stop a no-deal Brexit.
"We will do everything we can to prevent a no-deal Brexit via motions of no confidence in government and voting for and against specific motions. I've already called for parliament to be recalled."
The Comet is due to speak to the Labour leader shortly, with a full report to follow.