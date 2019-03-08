Advanced search

Jeremy Corbyn in Stevenage to speak to small businesses about no-deal Brexit

PUBLISHED: 13:47 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 20 August 2019

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn MP meets small businesses and business start-ups at the Business and Technology Centre in Stevenage to discuss the impact of No Deal Brexit. Picture: Strand PR

Strand PR

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been in Stevenage today to speak to small businesses and start-ups about the impact a no-deal Brexit would have.

Jeremy Corbyn being greeted by Stevenage Borough Council's Labour leader Sharon Taylor, and the party's prospective parliamentary candidate Jill Borcherds. Picture: Strand PRJeremy Corbyn being greeted by Stevenage Borough Council's Labour leader Sharon Taylor, and the party's prospective parliamentary candidate Jill Borcherds. Picture: Strand PR

The Islington North MP is at the Stevenage Business and Technology Centre in Bessemer Drive, where he has been speaking to business owners who are based there.

Addressing them this morning, he said: "All of you trade with Europe in various ways and rely on European-based workers and as far as I'm concerned the end of a freedom of movement is ludicrous and dangerous. It would be like the Windrush scandal on stilts. We will do everything we can do stop a no-deal Brexit.

"We will do everything we can to prevent a no-deal Brexit via motions of no confidence in government and voting for and against specific motions. I've already called for parliament to be recalled."

The Comet is due to speak to the Labour leader shortly, with a full report to follow.

Jeremy Corbyn with Kelly Notley, the director of Lawrence Dean Recruitment Group, which is based at the Stevenage BTC. Picture: Strand PRJeremy Corbyn with Kelly Notley, the director of Lawrence Dean Recruitment Group, which is based at the Stevenage BTC. Picture: Strand PR

