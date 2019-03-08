Letchworth activist talks climate change on Jeremy Vine panel

Jane Fae is set to return to the Jeremy Vine show in the future. Picture: Channel 5 Archant

A Letchworth activist and journalist has appeared on Channel 5's Jeremy Vine show to discuss her views on climate change.

Jeremy Vine welcomed Jane Fae to the panel to discuss climate change. Picture: Channel 5 Jeremy Vine welcomed Jane Fae to the panel to discuss climate change. Picture: Channel 5

Jane Fae was a member of the panel on the morning talk show, and also discussed the topic on Jeremy Vine's BBC Radio 2 programme.

Among other topics, Jane discussd her opinion on climate change, and how deniers should be prosecuted.

Jane said: "I'm absolutely chuffed that I was selected for Jeremy Vine. I'm a journalist and I've had a lot of discussions and I love those things, but I'm much more interested in talking to people who are almost people I'd socialise with.

"A lot of other programmes have people shouting and I'd much prefer the vibe of the Jeremy Vine show, it's people talking to people, not shouting, and I love that.

"It's good for discussing the big issues, but also the issues that matter to people in their every day lives.

"The audience was full of people and after the show I was talking to people. I'm really grateful to them and pleased with the feedback of the audience which has been really positive.

"My ambition is to be a guest on Loose Women and this is a brilliant step in the right direction."

Speaking about important topics of discussion, Jane said Brexit and climate change were serious subjects.

"It's great that people are waking up to it, it's awful that the Amazon trees have been burnt," she said.

"Everyone is celebrating a heatwave, but the reason we are getting a heatwave is because the climate is not going well.

"One reason I was to talk about the view that climate change deniers should be prosecuted.

"Not everyone, and certainly not the odd person sounding off at the local pub. But CEOs of oil companies and major international politicians who know what evidance says and are going out of their way to prevent action to avert disaster.

"Also people who are outright negligent."

Jane also discussed this topic in a feature for the Independent.

Letchworth as a town has taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint in recent months, and became the first town in Hertfordshire to be given 'Plastic Free' status by campain group, Surfers Against Sewage.