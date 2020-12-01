Jamie Cumming says both he and Stevenage can push on after wins over Port Vale and Hull City

Published: 11:49 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 7:29 PM December 14, 2020

Jamie Cumming believes he is adapting and learning by the day during his stay at Stevenage – and wants his adopted club to push on from a very successful week.

The on-loan goalkeeper has made a huge impression at the Lamex Stadium since arriving from Chelsea, where he played in all-conquering youth side.

League Two football with a side that is towards the bottom of the table is therefore far different to what he has ever experienced but it is a learning curve he is delighted to be on.

“Those were good days and days when football was a lot simpler because I had the best team in England by a mile in front of me,” he said reflecting on life at Chelsea and wins in the FA Youth Cup.

“It’s definitely a different challenge in League Two but one I am enjoying and embracing so far.

“Personally it’s been really good [this season]. I’ve adapted really well and I don’t think I’ve looked out of place at all.

“I’m performing well week in, week out.

“As a team though we can build from this. We can start to put a run of results together and start to pull away from the bottom of the table.”

Victory over Port Vale gave Boro a first league win in 11 outings and they followed it up with a penalty shoot-out success over Hull City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

And he believes that the two performances prove that there is enough quality in the squad to climb up the League Two rankings.

He said: “We know that if we play like this every week, then we will pick up results in League Two for sure.

“The physicality of the game is different. There are a lot more crosses into the box.

“Mainly though the big difference is that if you lose at U18 level, it doesn’t matter.

“Here, it means a lot to the staff, to the fans and to the whole club.

“We know the importance of that and we’re hoping we can pick up a few more results in the next few weeks.”

Boro are back in league action tomorrow night (Wednesday) when they travel to Walsall.