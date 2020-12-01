Dealer jailed for seven years after running county lines drug operation

Hamsa Jama, 31, of Down Close, Northolt, has been jailed for seven years and six months after running a county lines drug dealing operation in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police Archant

A county lines drug dealer operating in Stevenage has been jailed for more than seven years.

Hamsa Jama, of Down Close in Northolt, London, was arrested during a police raid in July following an investigation by Herts police’s Operation Mantis and Scorpion teams into the supply of drugs in the town.

The 31-year-old ran a drug supply network which included several ‘cuckooed’ addresses used for dealing drugs worth more than £2,000 a day.

He was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday, November 25, to seven years and six months in prison for nine counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and one year, to run concurrently, for offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Det Con David Purvis, from the Serious Crime Investigation Unit, said: “Jama took a leading role in the drug supply operation in Stevenage, selling class A drugs to hundreds of people and exploiting homes around the town to run the business. The dismantling on this county line will go a long way to stemming the flow of drugs, which will not be tolerated in Hertfordshire.”

‘County lines’ is the name given to describe drug dealing, which involves criminal networks from urban areas expanding their activities into smaller towns and rural areas.

It often involves the exploitation of children, as gangs use young people and those with mental health or addiction problems to transport drugs and money. These gangs establish a base in the location they are targeting, often taking over the homes of local vulnerable adults by force or coercion in a practice known as as ‘cuckooing’.

You can report information about a crime online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat, which can be launched at herts.police.uk/contact. You also call 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If someone you know has a drug problem, they can get help by contacting Frank on 0800 77 66 00 or visiting www.talktofrank.com.

How to spot the signs that cuckooing might be happening in your neighbourhood:

• Lots of different people coming and going from an address during the day and at night.

• Suspicious smells coming from the property.

• Windows covered or curtains closed all of the time.

• Cars pulling up to or near to the house for a short period of time.

• An increase in anti-social behaviour around the property.

