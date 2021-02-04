Opinion

Published: 4:26 PM February 4, 2021

Jacob Thorburn shares his experience of reporting on a pandemic from his parent's spare bedroom. - Credit: Archant

A year on from this newspaper's first coronavirus story, I'm reflecting on the mental and emotional toll of covering a global pandemic from my parents' spare bedroom.

For the last 12 months, I've been part of a team that has covered everything from the first coronavirus case in the county and our main towns, to heartbreakingly high daily figures. The everything in between includes the Stevenage care home that had no COVID-19 deaths, the Eat Out to Help Out scheme and much more.

Although I'm exhausted, both emotionally and mentally, the cycle of news means journalists across the country can't stop.

One year and 628 articles later, and I had fully expected to reach the end of my tether with COVID-19. But that hasn't happened yet.

Maybe that's because I'm fortunate enough to still have a paying job, after millions of people across the country have been plunged into financial or furlough uncertainty.

Perhaps it is because I've not yet lost friends or family to this horrific virus, despite the UK's death toll exceeding the grim milestone of 100,000 earlier this year.

Or maybe it is because I've got family members who have worked on the NHS frontline throughout the pandemic, risking their lives so we can all have a better tomorrow.

The very first coronavirus story we covered was an article debunking online speculation that two people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. That was on January 30.

By the middle of February, we were questioning schools in Hitchin and Stevenage who sent pupils on skiing trips to Northern Italy throughout the half-term break.

Almost overnight, news organisations across the country were ripping up potential front pages on guinea pig sanctuaries or new housing developments and turning to stories on this new, curious thing called COVID-19.

But even editors with decades of experience in local or national news had never seen anything like this.

By March 15, our reporters - who usually spend their days embedded in their communities, meeting sources or holding power to account - were told to switch to a "temporary" work from home approach.

I distinctly remember huddling around the TV with my family watching the Prime Minister's address to the nation last March, believing Boris' words when he said this was a three-week measure.

Coronavirus news quickly became an all consuming phenomenon, swallowing up any other information that might have been relevant - and there were days when I couldn't think of anything else.

Trying to report on the day-to-day happenings of Stevenage and North Herts becomes infinitely more challenging when you're removed from the newsroom - taking sensitive phone calls in your back garden or sending emails from your kitchen table.

Trying to escape the weird reality of this new world, I put my head down and worked throughout the spring - barring the one day I took off when I had coronavirus symptoms in April.

It hasn't all been doom and gloom - We covered the fantastic fundraising efforts of our community, from Betty-Leigh Allinson to Nick Jemetta and many more.

Personally, I was writing more than ever and even managed to pass my senior reporter exams.

But, I have to admit the fact the world had been tipped upside down in the space of two weeks made me nervous. I didn't leave my parents' house for at least the first month of lockdown.

COVID-19 was inescapable. It was everywhere you turned - the news, the shops, the Zoom quizzes with friends.

That constant drip-feed of negativity - something that I can assure you we are conscious of as journalists - can slowly eat away at you, like a virus in its own right. (And if I ever have to type the phrase 'new normal' again I might end up going mad!)

Rightly or wrongly, some parts of our audience have started to bite back with negative jibes of their own.

Unfortunately, these types of comments are expected in any public facing role in 2021. Ignoring Twitter trolls and verifying Facebook's fake news has become part of a journalist's daily routine.

But some of the comments you read on coronavirus stories have taken this to a whole new level.

My work has been subjected to criticism from conspiracy theorists. Both myself and my peers have been accused of everything from scaremongering to spreading fake news.

And that gets tiring - particularly when you're trying to do your best for your community all the while juggling isolation, anxiety, financial fears and the rest.

Journalists won't be the only ones suffering in silence, but I've shared my short story for #TimeToTalkDay.