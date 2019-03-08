Advanced search

Will you sponsor a Casino Night in aid of Jackie's Drop-in?

PUBLISHED: 17:03 11 May 2019

Damien O'Biren will perform a magic show at a Casino Night in aid of Jackie's Drop-in. Picture: Adrien Nettleship

Damien O'Biren will perform a magic show at a Casino Night in aid of Jackie's Drop-in. Picture: Adrien Nettleship

Archant

A Letchworth-based charity will host a Casino Night fundraiser in June, complete with magic act from BBC Three's Damien O'Brien.

Jackie's Drop in is appealing to local businesses to sponsor the event, which will be held at The Cloisters in the town.

In a bid to drum up interest in sponsorship for the event, organiser Zoe Theakston addressed a letter to local organisations which read: "We are planning a casino evening and black tie three-course dinner to raise much needed funds for the centre.

"We are looking for partners who can help us finance the evening's entertainment - a disco, magician Damien O'Brien and four roulette and black jack tables.

"In exchange for your generous contributions we will be more than happy to support and endorse your business with exposure on the event page on our site, social media posts and exposure on our sponsor board during the event."

Those interested in sponsoring the event should contact Zoe on 01462 338752.

