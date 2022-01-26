Can you help golf star Jack on his professional journey?

Jack Slater, from Stevenage, is preparing for the Europro golf tournament - Credit: Kieran Cleeves - @KieranCleevesPhotography

A professional golfer from Stevenage is looking ahead to the next season, kicking things off with a win at Letchworth Golf Club last week.

Jack Slater went pro in 2019, and since then has been working hard to realise his dream of winning the Europro season, which starts in May this year.

He's recently taken home the trophy Thomson Tour at the Letchworth club, shooting five under par - and has been getting his practise in ahead of the next big tour.

Jack Slater from Stevenage is looking for additional sponsorship ahead of the Europro Tour this May - Credit: Andy Crook - @crook_andy

The 23-year-old received his first set of left-handed plastic clubs when he was around seven years old.

He said: "I got into golf through my dad - he bought me a set of left-handed plastic clubs. But I just started playing right-handed!

"I then started out at John O Gaunt Golf Club in Bedfordshire - I got in there officially from the age of seven and grew up playing there. As a kid, I won quite a few championships.

"In 2016 when I was a bit older I was the first junior to have won the club championship.

"When I was about 14 or 15 I realised 'I'm actually quite good at this' - and from there I started practising a bit better and more effectively.

"I'm really excited for the season. I've been working a lot harder after quite a bad year last year."

"The sponsorship would be for entering tournaments - I've got some costs catered for by my current sponsor - Shefford-based RA Rodriguez - and they've helped a lot with equipment. But there will be more opportunities to help promote local businesses."

The Eurorpro Tour is division three of professional golf. If Jack finishes within the top eight players, he will be promoted to the Challenger Tour - one level below a world tour.

Proud dad Ray Slater also added: "From when he was really young I knew he had something there. I've always had that belief ever since he was really young. He always wanted to win and had that desire to practise and has believed in himself.

"There's no end to where he can get. He;'s just got to play good, consistent golf all season.

"We are really grateful to Letchworth Golf Club and RA Rodriguez. It's still not quite enough, sponsorship is one of the biggest challenges currently."

Anyone interested in sponsoring Jack should email jackslater22@btinternet.com.