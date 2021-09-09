Teen's plea for stateside treatment funding as condition feels like 'literally being burned alive'

Published: 12:45 PM September 9, 2021

Eighteen-year-old Jack suffers from Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome - which he likens to "literally being burned alive" - Credit: Jack Puttock

A Beds-based teen is appealing for public donations to help fund life-changing treatment in the USA for his chronic pain disease - which is the most excruciating condition human beings can experience.

Eighteen-year-old Jack Puttock has his eyes firmly set on the Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in a bid to be holistically treated for his Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, which he has been facing the full effects of for two and a half years.

CRPS is more commonly known as suicide disease, as many sufferers resort to taking their own lives to find relief.

In Jack's case, the condition causes seizures, loss of consciousness, severe headaches, GI tract dysfunction and ultimately lead to the loss of function in his right arm - as well as emotional distress and fatigue.

Determined not to let his CRPS hold him back, Jack Puttock is crowdfunding £50,000 for treatment in Arkansas - Credit: Jack Puttock

Determined to not let his disease hold him back, Jack has just finished his A-levels at Samuel Whitbread Academy, and will be heading to Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge later this month to study international business management.

He said: "CRPS is a condition that is associated with the imbalance and malfunction of the autonomic nervous system.

"Medically speaking, it is the most painful disease known to man - rating higher than both childbirth and amputation on the McGill Pain Index.

"Many people, including myself, who have CRPS describe it as feeling like they are literally being burned alive."

Jack has undergone a variety of treatments, none of which have had a positive effect long-term. He spent months on opioid drugs that made him tired, sick, and ultimately didn’t actually touch the pain.

After losing all hope of finding any relief or effective treatment, he stumbled across the Spero Clinic, led by well-known specialist Dr Katinka van der Merwe.

Jack's CRPS causes seizures, loss of consciousness, severe headaches, GI tract dysfunction and ultimately lead to the loss of function in his right arm - as well as emotional distress and fatigue - Credit: Jack Puttock

"Dr Katinka has treated patients from all around the world with her effective 12-week neurologic rehabilitation program," Jack added.

"Unfortunately, the Spero Clinic does not accept the majority of insurances."

As a consequence, Jack has taken matters into his own hands to raise £50,000 to take himself to the States, all while raising awareness of CRPS along the way.

To learn more about Jack's story, visit gofundme.com/f/life-changing-treatment-for-crps.