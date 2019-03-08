Initiatives announced to combat low water levels at Ivel Springs nature reserve

MP for North East Herts Sir Oliver Heald standing on the dry riverbed with County Councillor Michael Muir.

A new scheme has been designed to bring water back to Ivel Springs nature reserve in Baldock after recent concerns over a dry riverbed.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald has been in contact with the Environment Agency and Affinity Water, and raised the issue in a recent House of Commons debate.

Sir Oliver said: "I have a long-standing campaign to maintain and improve river quality across our eight chalk streams locally.

"I have been very concerned about reports of low water levels particularly at Ivel Springs and it is good to know that Affinity Water have a scheme to get the water flowing."

Councillor Steve Jarvis, North Herts District Council's executive member for environment and leisure, added: "In recent months the level of rainfall has been lower than expected at this time of year which has significantly contributed to the lack of water at Ivel Springs.

"The council is currently producing a Green Space Action Plan, which includes maintaining and enhancing the wetland areas as an objective, and we will be working with Affinity Water, Countryside Management Service and Friends of Baldock Green Spaces group to achieve this."