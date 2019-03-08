Advanced search

Initiatives announced to combat low water levels at Ivel Springs nature reserve

PUBLISHED: 11:05 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 08 October 2019

MP for North East Herts Sir Oliver Heald standing on the dry riverbed with County Councillor Michael Muir. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

MP for North East Herts Sir Oliver Heald standing on the dry riverbed with County Councillor Michael Muir. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Archant

A new scheme has been designed to bring water back to Ivel Springs nature reserve in Baldock after recent concerns over a dry riverbed.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald has been in contact with the Environment Agency and Affinity Water, and raised the issue in a recent House of Commons debate.

You may also want to watch:

Sir Oliver said: "I have a long-standing campaign to maintain and improve river quality across our eight chalk streams locally.

"I have been very concerned about reports of low water levels particularly at Ivel Springs and it is good to know that Affinity Water have a scheme to get the water flowing."

Councillor Steve Jarvis, North Herts District Council's executive member for environment and leisure, added: "In recent months the level of rainfall has been lower than expected at this time of year which has significantly contributed to the lack of water at Ivel Springs.

"The council is currently producing a Green Space Action Plan, which includes maintaining and enhancing the wetland areas as an objective, and we will be working with Affinity Water, Countryside Management Service and Friends of Baldock Green Spaces group to achieve this."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Sexual predator jailed for attack in teenager’s mid-Bedfordshire home

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years after threatening two girls with a knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Burglars with hammer threaten woman after forcing their way into Letchworth home

A group of men  one carrying a hammer  forced their way into a property in Dunlin, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Stevenage recognised as global leader in groundbreaking medical research

Nadhim Zahawi MP, Dr Sally Ann Forsyth, and LEP chairman Mark Bretton, pictured before embarking on a tour of the Bioscience Catalyst premises. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Sexual predator jailed for attack in teenager’s mid-Bedfordshire home

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years after threatening two girls with a knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Burglars with hammer threaten woman after forcing their way into Letchworth home

A group of men  one carrying a hammer  forced their way into a property in Dunlin, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Stevenage recognised as global leader in groundbreaking medical research

Nadhim Zahawi MP, Dr Sally Ann Forsyth, and LEP chairman Mark Bretton, pictured before embarking on a tour of the Bioscience Catalyst premises. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the The Comet

Initiatives announced to combat low water levels at Ivel Springs nature reserve

MP for North East Herts Sir Oliver Heald standing on the dry riverbed with County Councillor Michael Muir. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Stevenage recognised as global leader in groundbreaking medical research

Nadhim Zahawi MP, Dr Sally Ann Forsyth, and LEP chairman Mark Bretton, pictured before embarking on a tour of the Bioscience Catalyst premises. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

‘He will be with me’ for Great South Run says sister of Stevenage man who lost MND battle

Kerry Everett is taking part in the Great South Run to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of her brother Scott. Picture courtesy of Kerry Everett.

Sexual predator jailed for attack in teenager’s mid-Bedfordshire home

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years after threatening two girls with a knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists