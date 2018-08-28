Advanced search

Italian restaurant in Biggleswade launches Brussels sprout-topped festive pizza

PUBLISHED: 17:25 20 December 2018

A waitress at Nonno Joe's in Biggleswade with the Christmas pizza. Picture: Ewan Foskett

Biggleswade residents can treat themselves to a festive feast with a Christmas dinner-themed pizza.

Nonno Joes Italian restaurant launched the dish last week, and will be serving it for the rest of December.

The pizza has a gravy base, Brussels sprouts, stuffing, turkey, bacon and cranberry sauce, and costs £9.95.

Owner Joe Tutt, 30, says the seasonal treat is proving popular with diners.

He said: “When the chefs first showed me this I was a little taken aback, but having tasted it I was won over.

“This isn’t really something I ever thought we’d sell, but my customers love it and it does get us in the Christmas spirit. This is the last time we put Brussels sprouts on a pizza though – pineapple is bad enough.

“We specialise in traditional Italian food and source most of our ingredients from Europe so this is a bit of a change for us. But if they keep selling quickly who knows… we might do a chocolate one for Easter!”

