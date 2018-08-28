Italian restaurant in Biggleswade launches Brussels sprout-topped festive pizza

A waitress at Nonno Joe's in Biggleswade with the Christmas pizza. Picture: Ewan Foskett Archant

Biggleswade residents can treat themselves to a festive feast with a Christmas dinner-themed pizza.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nonno Joes Italian restaurant launched the dish last week, and will be serving it for the rest of December.

The pizza has a gravy base, Brussels sprouts, stuffing, turkey, bacon and cranberry sauce, and costs £9.95.

Owner Joe Tutt, 30, says the seasonal treat is proving popular with diners.

He said: “When the chefs first showed me this I was a little taken aback, but having tasted it I was won over.

“This isn’t really something I ever thought we’d sell, but my customers love it and it does get us in the Christmas spirit. This is the last time we put Brussels sprouts on a pizza though – pineapple is bad enough.

“We specialise in traditional Italian food and source most of our ingredients from Europe so this is a bit of a change for us. But if they keep selling quickly who knows… we might do a chocolate one for Easter!”