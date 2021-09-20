Is this the tallest sunflower in Letchworth?
- Credit: Olivia Painter
A green-fingered Letchworth resident has grown an enormous 12-foot sunflower which may be the tallest in the town.
Jean Ellis, who lives in Broadway and is six feet tall, planted the sunflower as a seed in May has since watched it grow to twice her height.
She told the Comet: "It's three-quarters of the way up the wall to the bedroom. I plant sunflowers every year but they really went mad this year.
"I have never had some like I've had this year but it's because I've got five on one stem. I've got four on another branch and three coming up on another one."
Although she has never grown a sunflower this big before, Jean is keen gardener, and is particularly proud of her trailing begonias.
She said: "I am pleased with all that I have done. My begonias are just cascading - they look like roses, not begonias."
If you have grown a sunflower which might be taller than Jean's get in touch at news@thecomet.net
