CCTV images released after iPhone theft in Stevenage

Do you recognise these men? Stevenage police want to speak to them in connection with an iPhone theft from McColls in Canterbury Way. Picture: Stevenage police Archant

Images of two men, who may be able to assist police in their enquiries after an iPhone was stolen in Stevenage, have been released by the police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 9.20pm on Friday, July 10, a black iPhone 7 was stolen from a man in McColls in Canterbury Way.

PCSO Chloe Scott, from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We believe that the men pictured were in the shop at the time and they could have vital information that will help our investigation.

You may also want to watch:

“If you recognise them, please get in touch.

“Similarly, I’d like to hear from any else who has information or saw what happened. If you think you’ve been offered the phone for sale I’d also urge you to make contact with us.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at chloe.scott@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/54150/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.