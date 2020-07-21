Advanced search

CCTV images released after iPhone theft in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:07 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 21 July 2020

Do you recognise these men? Stevenage police want to speak to them in connection with an iPhone theft from McColls in Canterbury Way. Picture: Stevenage police

Do you recognise these men? Stevenage police want to speak to them in connection with an iPhone theft from McColls in Canterbury Way. Picture: Stevenage police

Archant

Images of two men, who may be able to assist police in their enquiries after an iPhone was stolen in Stevenage, have been released by the police.

At around 9.20pm on Friday, July 10, a black iPhone 7 was stolen from a man in McColls in Canterbury Way.

PCSO Chloe Scott, from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We believe that the men pictured were in the shop at the time and they could have vital information that will help our investigation.

You may also want to watch:

“If you recognise them, please get in touch.

“Similarly, I’d like to hear from any else who has information or saw what happened. If you think you’ve been offered the phone for sale I’d also urge you to make contact with us.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at chloe.scott@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/54150/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin man pleads guility to fly-tipping offence in Letchworth

The fly-tipped waste in Such Close, Letchworth Garden City. Picture: NHDC

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Hitchin man pleads guility to fly-tipping offence in Letchworth

The fly-tipped waste in Such Close, Letchworth Garden City. Picture: NHDC

Latest from the The Comet

Drivers warned as ‘major’ roadworks set to begin on A602 Hitchin-Stevenage roundabout

Roadworks are set to begin on the roundabout of J8 of the A1(M), affecting traffic into Hitchin and Stevenage. Picture: Kevin Lines

CCTV images released after iPhone theft in Stevenage

Do you recognise these men? Stevenage police want to speak to them in connection with an iPhone theft from McColls in Canterbury Way. Picture: Stevenage police

Man rushed to hospital after inhaling ‘hazardous substance’ in Letchworth

Police were called to Icknield Way at 10.50am this morning. Picture: Herts police

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody added to Knebworth drive-in

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House is set to screen Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Crime: Rise in violent injury in North Hertfordshire, but sexual offences down by 15 per cent

Police recorded over 2,500 incidents of violent crime in North Hertfordshire last year. Picture: Joe Giddens