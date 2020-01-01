Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied. Archant

An investigation into the suicide of an abused mum-of-three has found police officers visiting her home six weeks before her death, over a domestic disturbance, had no idea about her partner’s abusive history due to limitations in Hertfordshire police’s reporting systems.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kellie Sutton took her own life after months of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her boyfriend, Steven Gane, who was later jailed for coercive and controlling behaviour.

During their five-month relationship, Gane’s abuse of Kellie included smashing her head against a table.

Gane returned home on August 23, 2017, to find Kellie dead by suicide, having sent him a text saying “this is all your fault”. Gane called 999, but she died in hospital three days later.

Just six weeks before she died police officers visited their Welwyn Garden City home, responding to a disturbance reported by a neighbour.

You may also want to watch:

When the officers checked, there was no match with police records in respect of domestic abuse by Gane against other victims, despite there being reports to police from three previous partners. These reports were not available unless officers searched for the victims, as opposed to the perpetrator.

Senior coroner Geoffrey Sullivan conducted Kellie’s inquest and said: “This sort of information is clearly of value to inform officers’ decision-making when dealing with a report of potential domestic abuse.”

He launched an investigation, writing to Herts chief constable Charlie Hall and warning “there is a risk future deaths will occur unless action is taken”.

Herts police has since introduced a case management system called Athena, which links POLE data – people, object, location and event - and will assist in identifying where perpetrators have more than one victim.

But Mr Sullivan says it does not go far enough. “It is not available as a national resource,” he said.

Assistant chief constable Bill Jephson said: “Significant progress has been made. In 2018 we joined a consortium of forces with the introduction of Athena and this has improved information sharing capability.

“At a national level, the Home Office has created the Law Enforcement Data Service. This will provide police with current and joined-up information on demand and at the point of need. The system is still in the development stages.”