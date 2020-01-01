Advanced search

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

PUBLISHED: 15:41 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 06 July 2020

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

An investigation into the suicide of an abused mum-of-three has found police officers visiting her home six weeks before her death, over a domestic disturbance, had no idea about her partner’s abusive history due to limitations in Hertfordshire police’s reporting systems.

Kellie Sutton took her own life after months of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her boyfriend, Steven Gane, who was later jailed for coercive and controlling behaviour.

During their five-month relationship, Gane’s abuse of Kellie included smashing her head against a table.

Gane returned home on August 23, 2017, to find Kellie dead by suicide, having sent him a text saying “this is all your fault”. Gane called 999, but she died in hospital three days later.

Just six weeks before she died police officers visited their Welwyn Garden City home, responding to a disturbance reported by a neighbour.

You may also want to watch:

When the officers checked, there was no match with police records in respect of domestic abuse by Gane against other victims, despite there being reports to police from three previous partners. These reports were not available unless officers searched for the victims, as opposed to the perpetrator.

Senior coroner Geoffrey Sullivan conducted Kellie’s inquest and said: “This sort of information is clearly of value to inform officers’ decision-making when dealing with a report of potential domestic abuse.”

He launched an investigation, writing to Herts chief constable Charlie Hall and warning “there is a risk future deaths will occur unless action is taken”.

Herts police has since introduced a case management system called Athena, which links POLE data – people, object, location and event - and will assist in identifying where perpetrators have more than one victim.

But Mr Sullivan says it does not go far enough. “It is not available as a national resource,” he said.

Assistant chief constable Bill Jephson said: “Significant progress has been made. In 2018 we joined a consortium of forces with the introduction of Athena and this has improved information sharing capability.

“At a national level, the Home Office has created the Law Enforcement Data Service. This will provide police with current and joined-up information on demand and at the point of need. The system is still in the development stages.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Have you seen stolen Stevenage bike for sale?

The push bike was stolen from the grounds of Platform, in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Have you seen stolen Stevenage bike for sale?

The push bike was stolen from the grounds of Platform, in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Have you seen stolen Stevenage bike for sale?

The push bike was stolen from the grounds of Platform, in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police