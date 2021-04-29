Internet outage reported across Hitchin

Published: 11:22 AM April 29, 2021

Internet issues have been reported across Hitchin this morning - Credit: Archant

A moderate internet outage affecting Gamma customers has been reported across Hitchin this morning.

The outage, which started at 9.05am, has seen an internet drop rate of around 18 per cent across 11 English towns and cities, including Hitchin.

The internet outage, which started at 9.05 this morning, has seen an internet drop rate of around 18 per cent across 11 English towns and cities, including Hitchin - Credit: Fing

Hemel Hempstead is another Herts town that is currently affected.

BT coverage across the country has also seen a dip this morning, which is not thought to be related.

For live updates and stats on the outage, click here.