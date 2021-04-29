Internet outage reported across Hitchin
Published: 11:22 AM April 29, 2021
A moderate internet outage affecting Gamma customers has been reported across Hitchin this morning.
The outage, which started at 9.05am, has seen an internet drop rate of around 18 per cent across 11 English towns and cities, including Hitchin.
Hemel Hempstead is another Herts town that is currently affected.
BT coverage across the country has also seen a dip this morning, which is not thought to be related.
