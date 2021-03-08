International Women's Day: A homage to those who have inspired us this year

Published: 5:44 PM March 8, 2021

To mark International Women's Day, we take a look back at just some of the inspirational women we have spoken to in this last year - Credit: Clare Alden-Salter/First Aid Nursing Yeomanry/Roxie Chambers/Catherine Everett

On International Women's Day, the Comet has compiled a round up of just some of the inspirational women we've spoke to over the last year.

While the coronavirus pandemic presented challenges for most, it has also provided opportunities for many to get stuck into volunteering roles and charity challenges.

One woman's life completely changed during the course of 2020. Caroline Coster from Henlow sadly had her hands and feet amputated after developing sepsis in hospital - having already been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Caroline is now beginning to learn how to use her prosthetic hands. - Credit: Courtesy of the Coster family

She said at the time she was "completely at peace" with it, and was looking forward to the future. Now, she documents her recovery and achievements through her Facebook page.

Grateful to be alive, Caroline’s resolve has seen her make awe-inspiring progress in her rehabilitation programme at Queen Mary’s Hospital in London, and she recently learned to sew again using her new prosthetics.

Mum of two Catherine Everett left us in awe back in October after running more than 120 miles in memory of her husband Scott, who died from motor neurone disease the previous year.

Catherine and Scott Everett - Credit: Catherine Everett

Catherine, from Stevenage, took on the challenge in order to raise money towards research into a cure for the devastating illness.

Scott was determined to never give up. This inspirational resolve is shared by Catherine, who regularly raises money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and says she will not stop until a cure is found.

Baldock's Alexandra MIlne was recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours this year, following a year of working hard for the COVID-19 emergency incident response in London.

Alexandra Milne has been instrumental in training and deploying volunteers throughout the pandemic. - Credit: First Aid Nursing Yeomanry

Her work as staff commander for the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry earned her an MBE. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corps’ busiest operation since the Second World War, she ran five major deployments simultaneously, organising the Corps’ support to the NHS Nightingale Hospital London and more.

Roxie Chambers from Stevenage bravely spoke out about her experience of domestic abuse last year. The mum of two, who now works for Survivors Against Domestic Abuse had also compiled the stories of service users, as the lockdown saw an increase in people reaching out for help.

SADA partnership development officer Roxie Chambers discussed her journey from becoming a SADA service user to employee, helping others who have been subjected to domestic abuse. - Credit: Roxie Chambers

She told us at the time: “SADA was literally the best thing that has ever happened to me in my whole life. The service helped me to understand my irrational fears and take my children places without being fearful."

Bravo to these wonderful women - and the many, many more besides in our towns and villages. We salute you!