Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

International Women's Day: A homage to those who have inspired us this year

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:44 PM March 8, 2021   
International womens day collage

To mark International Women's Day, we take a look back at just some of the inspirational women we have spoken to in this last year - Credit: Clare Alden-Salter/First Aid Nursing Yeomanry/Roxie Chambers/Catherine Everett

On International Women's Day, the Comet has compiled a round up of just some of the inspirational women we've spoke to over the last year.

While the coronavirus pandemic presented challenges for most, it has also provided opportunities for many to get stuck into volunteering roles and charity challenges.

One woman's life completely changed during the course of 2020. Caroline Coster from Henlow sadly had her hands and feet amputated after developing sepsis in hospital - having already been diagnosed with COVID-19. 

Caroline is now beginning to learn how to use her prosthetic hands. Picture: Courtesy of the Coster

Caroline is now beginning to learn how to use her prosthetic hands. - Credit: Courtesy of the Coster family

She said at the time she was "completely at peace" with it, and was looking forward to the future. Now, she documents her recovery and achievements through her Facebook page.

Grateful to be alive, Caroline’s resolve has seen her make awe-inspiring progress in her rehabilitation programme at Queen Mary’s Hospital in London, and she recently learned to sew again using her new prosthetics. 

Mum of two Catherine Everett left us in awe back in October after running more than 120 miles in memory of her husband Scott, who died from motor neurone disease the previous year.

Catherine and Scott Everett

Catherine and Scott Everett - Credit: Catherine Everett

You may also want to watch:

Catherine, from Stevenage, took on the challenge in order to raise money towards research into a cure for the devastating illness.

Scott was determined to never give up. This inspirational resolve is shared by Catherine, who regularly raises money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and says she will not stop until a cure is found.

Most Read

  1. 1 Staff member left shaken after attempted armed robbery at village store
  2. 2 Plans for new block of flats on Matalan site gets green light
  3. 3 'Staff working in schools are terrified' - headteacher pleads for COVID-19 vaccine
  1. 4 Dangerous rogue gas fitter handed suspended prison sentence
  2. 5 Boxing promoter Frank Warren praises Stevenage's Lister Hospital staff after COVID-19 battle
  3. 6 Body found in search for missing woman
  4. 7 Woman named after pleading guilty to fly-tipping offence
  5. 8 Stevenage FC provides new location for Feed Up Warm Up drop-in
  6. 9 Good Samaritan becomes victim of attempted robbery in Stevenage
  7. 10 Five Guys to open as lockdown restrictions ease

Baldock's Alexandra MIlne was recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours this year, following a year of working hard for the COVID-19 emergency incident response in London. 

Alex Milne recognised for her work during the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit:

Alexandra Milne has been instrumental in training and deploying volunteers throughout the pandemic. - Credit: First Aid Nursing Yeomanry

Her work as staff commander for the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry earned her an MBE. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corps’ busiest operation since the Second World War, she ran five major deployments simultaneously, organising the Corps’ support to the NHS Nightingale Hospital London and more.

Roxie Chambers from Stevenage bravely spoke out about her experience of domestic abuse last year. The mum of two, who now works for Survivors Against Domestic Abuse had also compiled the stories of service users, as the lockdown saw an increase in people reaching out for help.

SADA partnership development officer Roxie Chambers has discussed her journey from becoming a SADA s

SADA partnership development officer Roxie Chambers discussed her journey from becoming a SADA service user to employee, helping others who have been subjected to domestic abuse. - Credit: Roxie Chambers

She told us at the time: “SADA was literally the best thing that has ever happened to me in my whole life. The service helped me to understand my irrational fears and take my children places without being fearful."

Bravo to these wonderful women - and the many, many more besides in our towns and villages. We salute you!

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ofsted's annual report was published today. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Primary schools hit back after ex-Ofsted head's comments

Jacob Thorburn

person
CCTV pic

CCTV appeal after fraud incident in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Hitchin Cricket Club was vandalised and had property stolen last week. Picture: Archant

Missing Stevenage teen found

Bianca Wild

person
Aerial view of North Road in Stevenage

People

Development plans for 16.5-acre Stevenage site could create 1,000 jobs

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus