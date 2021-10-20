Stevenage International Day in pictures

Gallery

Published: 1:26 PM October 20, 2021 Updated: 1:30 PM October 20, 2021

The Filipino dance group at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre, Hertfordshire on the 16th October 2021 - Credit: Danny Loo Photography

Stevenage's International Day delivered a wealth of entertainment and plenty of delicious food for people to sample at the weekend.

Visitors enjoyed all that was on offer at the Stevenage Borough Council-organised event in the town square.

Performances from The Filipino dance group Warriorz and international recording artist RasDemo were just some of the crowd pleasers from the event.

The very best of local produce was on offer, alongside internationally inspired street food from the likes of Authentic Greek Souvlaki and The Jerk Chicken Man stall.

The one-day event celebrates music, dance, art and fashion from different cultures.

Councillor John Gardner said: "It was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our town.

"We had some delicious food and drink available to sample and a beautiful array of handmade products on offer."

