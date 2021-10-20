Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage International Day in pictures

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:26 PM October 20, 2021    Updated: 1:30 PM October 20, 2021
The Filipino dance group at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre, Hertfordshire on the 16th October 2021 - Credit: Danny Loo Photography

Stevenage's International Day delivered a wealth of entertainment and plenty of delicious food for people to sample at the weekend. 

Joy and Nigel Duncan of Nigel's Hot Scotch Pepper Sauce at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

Visitors enjoyed all that was on offer at the Stevenage Borough Council-organised event in the town square.

Jim and Mili from Authentic Greek Souvlaki at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: DANNY LOO

Performances from The Filipino dance group Warriorz and international recording artist RasDemo were just some of the crowd pleasers from the event. 

The very best of local produce was on offer, alongside internationally inspired street food from the likes of Authentic Greek Souvlaki and The Jerk Chicken Man stall. 

The Jerk Chicken Man stall at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

The one-day event celebrates music, dance, art and fashion from different cultures. 

The Filipino dance group perform on stage at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: DANNY LOO

Councillor John Gardner said: "It was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our town.

The Filipino dance group perform on stage at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

"We had some delicious food and drink available to sample and a beautiful array of handmade products on offer."

Naz Chowdhury from Stevenage World Forum at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: DANNY LOO

The Subtle African Print stall at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: DANNY LOO

Linda Chambers from Subtle African Print at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: DANNY LOO

Ras Demo AKA Demolition man performs at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: DANNY LOO

The Filipino dance group at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Danny Loo

The Filipino dance group perform on stage at Stevenage International Day in Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: DANNY LOO


