Devastated owners of Knebworth cats ‘shot and killed with air rifle’ offer reward for information

PUBLISHED: 16:44 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 04 July 2020

It is believed Leo and Ziggy both died after being shot with an air rifle.

The owners of two cats who died after it is thought both were shot with an air rifle are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of whoever is responsible.

Knebworth’s Sarah and Chris Unitt were devastated when their cat Leo was found dead in a garden last month, with blood on his fur.

Neighbours Nick and Juliet Cox found their cat Ziggy in a distressed state at their London Road home later that same week.

A vet found an air rifle pellet lodged in Ziggy’s flank and he had to be put down.

Sarah and Chris are now convinced Leo had also been shot and police enquiries are ongoing.

Sarah said: “A reward is offered in the sum of £500 for any information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for shooting and killing our cats.”

Anyone with information, call 101, quoting crime reference 41/43407/20, or visit herts.police.uk/report.

Fears for ancient Stevenage woodland as plots go up for auction

60 acres of Box Wood have been sold by private treaty - and are now being auctioned off in parcels. Picture: Supplied

Hitchin crash: House damaged in serious three-vehicle collision

The serious crash has closed Stotfold Road in both directions. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

New dawn for Letchworth bookshop as it moves to employee ownership

David's Bookshop is one of Letchworth's most iconic businesses. Picture: Jacob Savill

Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Two men charged over Monkswood Way crash that saw 19 people injured

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage last year. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

