Devastated owners of Knebworth cats ‘shot and killed with air rifle’ offer reward for information

It is believed Leo and Ziggy both died after being shot with an air rifle. Archant

The owners of two cats who died after it is thought both were shot with an air rifle are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of whoever is responsible.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Knebworth’s Sarah and Chris Unitt were devastated when their cat Leo was found dead in a garden last month, with blood on his fur.

Neighbours Nick and Juliet Cox found their cat Ziggy in a distressed state at their London Road home later that same week.

You may also want to watch:

A vet found an air rifle pellet lodged in Ziggy’s flank and he had to be put down.

Sarah and Chris are now convinced Leo had also been shot and police enquiries are ongoing.

Sarah said: “A reward is offered in the sum of £500 for any information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for shooting and killing our cats.”

Anyone with information, call 101, quoting crime reference 41/43407/20, or visit herts.police.uk/report.