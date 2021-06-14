Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Delta variant makes up more than half of new cases across Herts areas

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:18 PM June 14, 2021   
Delta variant

The Delta variant has become the dominant variant in new cases in some areas - Credit: Joe Giddens

The scheduled lockdown easing on June 21, which would have lifted all remaining restrictions, is likely to be delayed due to rising cases of the very transmissible Delta variant - previously named the Indian variant.

In most areas across Hertfordshire the Delta variant now makes up more than half of the new cases, according to the latest week of data.

In Welwyn Hatfield, North Herts and St Albans, the Delta variant now makes up more than 60 per cent of new cases.

While Stevenage is on the lower end of the scale for the county with only 40 per cent of news cases being the Delta variant.

Nationally, in the week leading up to June 5, there were 28,103 total cases reported, with 11,449  (41 per cent) of those being the Delta variant.

Below is an animated map showing the spread of the Delta variant over time:


Data
