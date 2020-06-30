Independent Baldock Beer Festival to get £1,000 boost to ‘bounce back’ in 2021

NHDC's Baldock Committee awarded the grant at its meeting last week (22 June). Picture: Harry Hubbard Archant

The Independent Baldock Beer Festival has been awarded a grant of £1,000 to help it “bounce back” from coronavirus next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NHDC’s Baldock Committee awarded the grant at its meeting last Monday, with the money going towards a storage container at Brandles School in Baldock.

You may also want to watch:

The Independent Baldock Beer Festival has been a registered charity since 2017 and has raised almost £85,000 for charities over 10 years.

Cllr Michael Weeks, Chairman of NHDC’s Baldock and District Committee said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Independent Baldock Beer festival. Its longevity is testament to the event’s popularity and we look forward to its return next year”.

Tara Geere, who chairs the Independent Baldock Beer Festival Charitable Trust, said: “The commitee are grateful for the support from NHDC, given we were not able to generate any income during the pandemic.”