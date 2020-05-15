Advanced search

Bedfordshire farmers report sheep killed and mutilated as rural crime reports increase

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 May 2020

Bedfordshire farmers have reported crimes including cattle rustling, and sheeps and lambs being killed and mutliated.

Bedfordshire farmers have reported crimes including cattle rustling, and sheeps and lambs being killed and mutliated.

Archant

Cattle rustling, sheep and lambs being killed and mutilated, and a pig slaughtered overnight and the innards left behind are just some of the crimes being reported to Bedfordshire police, leading to people being warned to be wary about purchasing meat from unregulated suppliers.

Beds police has seen an increase in animal and wildlife crime reports from the farming community since the start of lockdown.

These include incidents of walkers trampling crops or leaving gates unsecured, and loose dogs chasing cattle, sheep and deer. A single incident resulted in a number of sheep and lambs being killed and mutilated.

Evidence of cattle rustling has also been discovered at one farm, where a pig was also slaughtered overnight and the innards left behind.

Inspector Craig Gurr, from Beds police’s Rural Crime Team, said: “This activity can be devastating to small farms, as the loss of crops and livestock can have a serious effect on a farmer’s livelihood.

“It is also worrying that potentially unsafe meat may be circulating for sale in the county, as the animals were not slaughtered at a suitable premises or with the right controls in place to ensure the safety of the meat.

You may also want to watch:

“I would urge anyone who is approached to buy carcasses, or cuts of meat, to be cautious and to report it immediately to police or trading standards.

“If you notice any suspicious behaviour in rural locations, please do not approach, but immediately report it to police, and if you are walking your dog or are out for exercise, please respect the countryside.”

Oliver Rubinstein, Bedfordshire adviser for the National Farmers’ Union, said: “The majority of people using the countryside have acted respectfully and this is much appreciated by our farmers.

“However, the recent dog attacks on sheep shows that even the most mild-mannered dog can still see red sometimes, so it’s absolutely essential that they’re kept on a lead around livestock.

“The stress of being chased by a dog has a huge impact on the animal, regardless of whether they’re attacked or not.”

If you notice anything suspicious, contact police on 101 quoting Operation Sentinel.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

A man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously with an axe in Hampson Park. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

A man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously with an axe in Hampson Park. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Bedfordshire farmers report sheep killed and mutilated as rural crime reports increase

Bedfordshire farmers have reported crimes including cattle rustling, and sheeps and lambs being killed and mutliated.

Stotfold boy, 11, takes on marathon to raise money to help people living in poverty

Jacob Backhouse has raised £900 so far for The Need Project in Stotfold by taking on a marathon distance on his go kart. Picture: Courtesy of Helen Backhouse

ECB release guidance on use of outdoor facilities by clubs during ‘Our Plan to Rebuild’

Cricket nets

North Herts Road Runners raise £5k with lockdown web-a-thon

NHRR president Richard Harbon presenting the cheque to Garden House head of nursing Jayne Dingemans. Picture: NHHR

Stevenage mum’s appeal to help adult disabled son retain last shred of independence

Weslie is struggling to use the current joystick on his powered wheelchair due to the amount of pressure needed to control it. The new joystick only requires one ounce of pressure to activate it. Picture: Courtesy of Kelli Smith
Drive 24