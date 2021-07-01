Updated
Emergency services attend incident at Stevenage train station
Published: 4:26 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM July 1, 2021
Emergency services have attended an incident at Stevenage train station.
Great Northern confirmed that an incident had occurred via their Twitter page at 3.56pm today (Thursday, July 1).
The train operator initially said those travelling via Stevenage can take their normal route with delays of up to 10 minutes, but have since confirmed that services are no longer affected.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police (BTP) told the Comet: "Officers were called to the line in Stevenage at 3.46pm today (July 1) following concern for the welfare of a man.
"Officers attended and a man has been taken to a place of safety."
If you need someone to speak to, the Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123.
