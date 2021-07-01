Emergency services attend incident at Stevenage train station

Updated

Published: 4:26 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM July 1, 2021

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at Stevenage train station - Credit: Archant

Emergency services have attended an incident at Stevenage train station.

Great Northern confirmed that an incident had occurred via their Twitter page at 3.56pm today (Thursday, July 1).

⚠️ Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Stevenage, trains running to / from / through this station may be delayed.



More information to follow. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) July 1, 2021

The train operator initially said those travelling via Stevenage can take their normal route with delays of up to 10 minutes, but have since confirmed that services are no longer affected.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police (BTP) told the Comet: "Officers were called to the line in Stevenage at 3.46pm today (July 1) following concern for the welfare of a man.

"Officers attended and a man has been taken to a place of safety."





If you need someone to speak to, the Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123.