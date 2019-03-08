Advanced search

Arrest after man seen 'touching himself inappropriately' in Stevenage Cineworld

PUBLISHED: 13:52 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 05 September 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly touching himself inappropriately during a film screeing at Stevenage Cineworld.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly touching himself inappropriately during a film screeing at Stevenage Cineworld.

Archant

A 64-year-old man has been arrested as police investigate reports of inappropriate touching at a cinema.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the offence - outraging public decency - after a man reportedly touched himself inappropriately during a film screening at Cineworld on Stevenage Leisure Park at about 6pm on August 17.

You may also want to watch:

Police Constable Kat Murray-Rochard said: "If you were at the same film screening and left prior to police arrival, please get in contact, as you may have information which could assist our enquiries. We believe there are two people in particular who may have witnessed the incident, but have not yet been identified."

Anyone with information, email kat.murray-rochard@herts.pnn.police.uk or call Herts police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/74726/19.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to stay anonymous.

The man arrested has been released under investigation.

Most Read

Eight children charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth town centre

A group of eight children have been charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Date set for closure of Waitrose in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage's Waitrose store will permanently close on October 27. Picture: Maya Derrick

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

Estranged wife and lover murdered Gosmore farmer over ‘venomous hatred’, court hears

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Picture: Herts Police & Danny Loo

NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.

Most Read

Eight children charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth town centre

A group of eight children have been charged with antisocial behaviour in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Date set for closure of Waitrose in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage's Waitrose store will permanently close on October 27. Picture: Maya Derrick

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

Estranged wife and lover murdered Gosmore farmer over ‘venomous hatred’, court hears

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Picture: Herts Police & Danny Loo

NHS saves £500,000 in Hertfordshire by limiting prescriptions for over-the-counter medicines

About £500,000 has been saved in 2018/19 in Hertfordshire by people buying over-the-counter medicines instead of getting a prescription. Picture: Pexels.

Latest from the The Comet

Arrest after man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ in Stevenage Cineworld

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly touching himself inappropriately during a film screeing at Stevenage Cineworld.

Stagecoach Royston and Baldock set to host free Discovery Day

Stagecoach Royston and Baldock are offering a free taster session. Picture: Stagecoach Royston

Stevenage special needs school appeals for swimming volunteers

Greenside School in Stevenage needs more swimming volunteers.

Hitchin hacker fined for accessing rival’s computer system

A Hitchin hacker was one of three men fined for hacking into a rival's computer system. Picture: Archant

Council seeks to demolish Stevenage homes and community centre for contentious new build

An artist's impression of what the Kenilworth Close development will look like. Picture: supplied by Stevenage Borough Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists