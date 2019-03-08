Arrest after man seen 'touching himself inappropriately' in Stevenage Cineworld

A 64-year-old man has been arrested as police investigate reports of inappropriate touching at a cinema.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the offence - outraging public decency - after a man reportedly touched himself inappropriately during a film screening at Cineworld on Stevenage Leisure Park at about 6pm on August 17.

Police Constable Kat Murray-Rochard said: "If you were at the same film screening and left prior to police arrival, please get in contact, as you may have information which could assist our enquiries. We believe there are two people in particular who may have witnessed the incident, but have not yet been identified."

Anyone with information, email kat.murray-rochard@herts.pnn.police.uk or call Herts police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/74726/19.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to stay anonymous.

The man arrested has been released under investigation.