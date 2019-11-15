Advanced search

Highover School brings old and young together with successful community project

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 15 November 2019

The pupils and parishioners meet every month for colouring, board games and more. Picture: Supplied

The pupils and parishioners meet every month for colouring, board games and more. Picture: Supplied

Young pupils from a Hitchin school have teamed up St Faiths Church to bring joy to some of the older members of the community.

Pupils from Highover JMI School, Hitchin have teamed up with parishioners in a unique community project. Picture: SuppliedPupils from Highover JMI School, Hitchin have teamed up with parishioners in a unique community project. Picture: Supplied

Inspired by Channel 4's 'Old People's Home For 4-Year-Olds', teachers at Highover JMI School decided to set up a similar programme.

Working with St Faiths' Reverend Melanie Crowley, pupils from the Early Years Foundation Stage and Year 1 have met with retired church-goers every month for the last two years.

Rev Crowley said: "It's a delight to join with Highover in this project. St Faiths' folk really look forward to the sessions and it's a privilege to see the children growing in skills and confidence."

Lisa Hayes, headteacher at Highover, echoed these thoughts and described the many benefits of bringing the children closer to the community.

"We are truly grateful to all those that take part and look forward to seeing this project floruish for years to come," she added.

