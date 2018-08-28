Advanced search

Revamp of Stevenage’s Market Place will ‘drive footfall through town’

PUBLISHED: 12:35 13 January 2019

There is now dedicated seating, greenery and play equipment in Stevenage's Market Place. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council.

Significant improvements have been made to a public space in Stevenage’s town centre.

New seating, greenery and play equipment has been installed in Market Place as part of a year-long project which saw Stevenage Borough Council working alongside contractor Meeres Civil Engineering.

The roll-out of new wayfinding signage is also close to completion, consisting of upgrades to existing signage in and around the town centre.

The council says these improvements contribute to the £1 billion 20-year regeneration programme for Stevenage town centre, creating a new town suited to modern living while preserving the town’s rich heritage.

An SBC spokesman said: “The new signage will bring a refreshed look and feel to Stevenage, whilst the regenerated Market Place will drive footfall through the town towards the indoor market. This will benefit existing businesses in the area and attract new businesses and job opportunities.”

The wayfinding project includes 31 new signs inspired by Town Square’s clock tower.

Granite paving, resin and poly-decking materials used in the Market Place regeneration match those used in The Forum and upcoming Park Place developments.

The design elements of both projects start to build a theme that will become the look of Stevenage, says SBC.

The borough council spokesman said: “The rejuvenated Market Place is now a new area for families and children to relax and enjoy in the centre of town.

“Improvements to paving, street furniture, and added greenery and raised lawn area breathe new life into Market Place.

“A more active and comfortable space will encourage al fresco dining, leisure activities and socialising.”

Richard Emms, from Limited Edition Comix in Market Place, said: “I really love the improvements. I think it will increase footfall and attract more young readers, which is a key audience for me.”

Riccardo, from Scuffs Wheels in Market Place, added: “The new makeover is perfect for families. It will encourage a lot more families to get out and do more shopping in Stevenage.”

The Queensway North shopping area in Stevenage town centre is set to undergo a £50 million revamp in 2019/20 as part of the £1 billion regeneration.

