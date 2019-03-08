Why you need vaccines and where to get them

Booster vaccines are used to protect the most vulnerable in society who have weakened immunes systems due to age or illness. Archant

In 1796, Dr Edward Jenner invented the world's first vaccine. Still, today, it remains the best prevention method against disease. Vaccination UK has over 40 years of experience in vaccine administration and high-quality customer care. Their clinical director Denise Chalkley is here to explain why the vaccination remains so effective and why you need to make sure you've been immunised.

Why do you need vaccinations?

Vaccinations build our body's natural defence and provide immunity against disease and illness. Booster doses are sometimes needed to further protect and complete vaccination schedules. Some people with chronic illnesses may benefit from boosters.

"Vaccinations help prevent illness by providing immunity similar to a natural infection, but without the risk of disease," says Denise.

Vaccination UK offer patients protection against diseases and ensures patients are up to date with general vaccines like MMR, Flu and Chickenpox and can also recommend specialist travel health advice and administer travel vaccines. They care about preventing disease and want to make treatment, easy, accessible and safe for all patients.

Are vaccinations safe?

Vaccination UK works alongside the department of health and World Health Organisation who regulate vaccinations and monitor disease patterns. Companies that work with national regulatory bodies are assessed regularly to ensure they maintain high standards of safety and quality practice.

There are many rumours surrounding the negative side-effects of vaccines that have damaged medical benefits and people's trust in receiving them. Vaccination UK offers patient consultations to discuss the risks and benefits of each immunisation in detail, to reassure and advise patients on what's best practice for them.

Denise says: "Understanding the risks and benefits of vaccination are key to making an informed decision, meeting with them to discuss these concerns can help ease patient's worries."

Where can you go to get vaccinated?

At Vaccination UK patients can use an online booking system to find an appointment at a suitable time in a convenient location that suits them. They can book same day appointments, outside of office hours; including early mornings, evenings and weekends.

This level of flexibility can be advantageous to patients who can't take time off work or need to meet with someone as soon as possible in comparison to NHS vaccination and NHS walk-in services.

Denise says "Accessible appointments means there is no need to delay receiving vaccinations or specialist health care advice. Highly skilled nurses provide patients with one on one quality service and bespoke advice tailored to their specific needs."

How much do the vaccines cost?

Understandably a common concern is the cost of vaccinations which is why meeting with a specialist in person provides a good opportunity to outline all costs upfront, making it easier for you to manage and ensure this is the right decision for you.

"During the appointment, our team will discuss your requirements and will offer bespoke recommendations based on your individual circumstances," says Denise.

Vaccination UK charges customers a consultation fee of £15 for a visit and following this, patients will pay the price per vaccination dosage. All their prices are clearly broken down on their website for patients to see at any time.

Vaccination UK

Vaccination UK is regulated and audited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). They run a number of clinics throughout the country and strive to provide a high quality of care to all patients. They offer on site vaccination services to individuals, on site vaccination services for schools on behalf of the NHS and also provide private and public sector flu vaccinations services.

To book your appointment look online at travelvaccination.co.uk or call 01462 459595.