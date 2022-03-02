The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Firefighters 'struggle to access' high-rise building due to illegally parked car

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:45 PM March 2, 2022
Illegal parking meant that fire crews "struggled to access" a building they were called out to in Harrow Court, Stevenage.

Fire crews were called to Harrow Court at 6.53pm on Tuesday (March 1) after the high-rise building's fire alarms had been activated.

One of the crew said the illegally parked car hindered their access to the high rise building.

Because it was a high-rise building, both Stevenage fire engines attended, along with one from Hitchin fire station.

The Stevenage crew also took their ALP (aerial ladder platform) with them.

"Luckily the incident was a false alarm, with no fire situation," said a Herts Fire spokesperson.

"Had this been a high-rise fire, the illegal parking could have had a really negative impact on our response."

Herts Fire Control tweeted: "Double yellow lines are there for a reason.

"Last night, our crews struggled to access a premises due to inconsiderate parking.

"Please, whenever parking your vehicle, make sure there is enough space for emergency vehicles to pass."


Herts Live News
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Stevenage News

