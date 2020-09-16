Police crackdown set to hit Stevenage’s electric scooter users

Police officers in Stevenage look set to target e-scooter users soon, after a rise in the number of reports of illegally used privately-owned electric scooters.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Adshead has issued a warning to those who may rise their electric scooters illegally in Stevenage town centre and further afield.

He said: “Recently, there have been increased reports of e-scooters being ridden illegally in Stevenage and I want to reiterate how dangerous these vehicles can be.

“If you are caught riding an e-scooter on a public highway, pavement or cycle lane it could be seized by the police. You could then be reported for driving offences which would lead to significant penalty points and a fine.”

Electric scooters are motor vehicles, but are not road legal and therefore cannot be insured. To ride an e-scooter on a road or public place without insurance would therefore breach the Road Traffic Act 1988.

“I want to reassure the public that if we see an e-scooter being ridden in a public place, we will deal with the rider appropriately,” Sgt Adshead added.

“This is likely to involve seizing the scooter and reporting the rider for the appropriate offences.

“The local teams are engaging with the retailers that sell these machines, to advise them to remind any purchasers that they cannot use an e-scooter on a public road.”

The government recently announced plans to introduce e-scooter rental trials in some parts of the UK, in order to ease the burden on public transport and allow for easier social distancing.