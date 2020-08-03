Over 50 new homes planned for Letchworth brownfield site

A planning application to create more affordable homes in Letchworth has been jointly submitted by the Heritage Foundation and First Garden Cities Homes.

The proposed development could see 57 new one and two-bedroom apartments on Icknield Way, where the former offices of the Letchworth Heritage Foundation were located until 2019. The scheme will include 15 homes for affordable rent, 26 for shared ownership and 16 for private sale.

David Ames, executive director of stewardship and development at the foundation, said: “This is our first project to address local housing need in partnership with the newly formed First Garden Cities Homes.

“We have worked together to bring forward this brownfield site as a mixed housing development which is one of several brownfield sites earmarked for new homes as part of our housing strategy.

“We are particularly pleased with the carefully considered design for this scheme having worked with North Herts District Council and taken feedback from the community.”

John Welch, CEO of First Garden Cities Homes, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Heritage Foundation on this development which reinforces our shared commitment to ensuring that Letchworth Garden City continues to thrive.

“We aim to make sure that local people in housing need can access these stylish new apartments – including a high proportion of homes for affordable rent and shared ownership.”

The homes for affordable rent will be allocated to those on the North Hertfordshire Common Housing Register. First Garden Cities Homes will be promoting shared-ownership opportunities on its website during 2021.

The apartments will be arranged in distinct three-storey blocks, each with its own entrance. The design is in keeping with the principles on which Letchworth was founded. Features include an open frontage onto Icknield Way, buildings arranged around a series of formal landscaped areas, and a communal area for residents at the back of the development.

If approved, building is expected to get under way in January 2021, with completion in 2022.

Further information on the proposal will be published on fgch.co.uk as it becomes available.