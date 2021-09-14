Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Gallery

Ickle village book exchange unveiled in grand opening

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:24 AM September 14, 2021   
Ickleford Parish Councillor Ray Blake officially opened the ckleford Telephone Box Book Exchange on Saturday

Ickleford Parish Councillor Ray Blake officially opened the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange on Saturday - Credit: Karyn Haddon

If you’ve ventured into Ickleford recently, you might have spotted an old red telephone box on the green that hasn't been there in recent years...

Thanks to a collaboration between resident and artist Samantha James and Ickleford Parish Council, a micro book exchange has been established in the newly reinstated box, giving it a new lease of life.

The Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange was opened in an official ceremony on Saturday, September 11, by the chairman of the parish council Ray Blake.

The Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange ahead of the grand opening on Saturday

The Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange ahead of the grand opening on Saturday - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The box, which is situated near Ickleford Primary School in Arlesey Road, has been inspired by other village book exchanges.

Samantha approached Cllr Blake - who had equal enthusiasm for the concept - at the beginning of the year, and encouraged her to fundraise to help pay for the project, which was also boosted by a generous donation from Cllr David Barnard. 

Ickleford Parish Councillor Ray Blake officially opened the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange on Saturday

Ickleford Parish Councillor Ray Blake officially opened the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange on Saturday - Credit: Karyn Haddon

You may also want to watch:

She collected donations from Ickleford residents to pay for the shelving for the book exchange, with the ultimate aim that the library becomes a self-run venture based on trust. 

Samantha said: "It was such a fantastic day -  everything myself and Judith had envisioned. The sun was shining and there was about 200 residents in attendance.

Inquisitive residents check out the Ickleford Telephone Book Exchange at its grand opening

Inquisitive residents check out the Ickleford Telephone Book Exchange at its grand opening - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

  1. 1 Advice issued to dog owners after attempted theft in Stevenage
  2. 2 It's time to 'hang up the frocks' - Stevenage pantomime legend Paul Laidlaw bows out
  3. 3 Guns and drugs arrest man in court over bail breach
  1. 4 Arrest made after man in his 40s dies in A505 crash tragedy
  2. 5 Person dies in A505 crash, police confirm
  3. 6 Closure order for Stevenage property after two arrested
  4. 7 Man arrested after assault outside Stevenage shops
  5. 8 Bedfordshire schools mark move to two-tier system
  6. 9 Shoplifter sentenced for string of offences
  7. 10 Donor's marathon effort after transplant recipient dies

"The Ickle Café was there serving tea, coffee and food and the local pub, The Old George, put on a fantastic complementary spread along with Pimm's and soft drinks for the children.

"The shelves of the book exchange were fit to burst with generous donations from the residents which I organised and collected, and Hitchin Lavender donated some dried lavender to decorate the inside of the telephone box with.

Danger Mouse entertained the crowds at the official opening of the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange

Danger Mouse entertained the crowds at the official opening of the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"Overall, a fantastic day bringing the community together and I have seen lots of people using the exchange since it’s opening on Saturday."

Inside the new Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange, which stands off the green

Inside the new - and jam-packed - Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange, which stands off the green - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Leah,11 and Sam, five at the opening of the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange

Leah,11 and Sam, five at the opening of the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Ickleford Parish Councillor Ray Blake officially opened the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange on Saturday

Ickleford Parish Councillor Ray Blake officially opened the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange on Saturday - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Jacob, eight, and Isaac, three, at the opening of the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange

Jacob, eight, and Isaac, three, at the opening of the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Ickleford Parish Councillor Ray Blake officially opened the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange on Saturday

Ickleford Parish Councillor Ray Blake officially opened the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange on Saturday - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Ickleford News
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage mum Natalia Stanisz in hospital with cancer

People

Dying young cancer mum begs for help in new drug hope

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and Stevenage Mayor Sandra Barr at the opening of Co-Space in Stevenage

Completion of regeneration space 'heralds the start of a new era'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Old Town Live Music Festival is set for Sunday, October 3.

Music

Free music festival set for Stevenage Old Town

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage will be the special guest of honour at Petrolheadonism Live at Knebworth House.

TV star Richard Rawlings heading to Knebworth for Petrolheadonism Live

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon