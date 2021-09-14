Gallery
Ickle village book exchange unveiled in grand opening
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
If you’ve ventured into Ickleford recently, you might have spotted an old red telephone box on the green that hasn't been there in recent years...
Thanks to a collaboration between resident and artist Samantha James and Ickleford Parish Council, a micro book exchange has been established in the newly reinstated box, giving it a new lease of life.
The Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange was opened in an official ceremony on Saturday, September 11, by the chairman of the parish council Ray Blake.
The box, which is situated near Ickleford Primary School in Arlesey Road, has been inspired by other village book exchanges.
Samantha approached Cllr Blake - who had equal enthusiasm for the concept - at the beginning of the year, and encouraged her to fundraise to help pay for the project, which was also boosted by a generous donation from Cllr David Barnard.
She collected donations from Ickleford residents to pay for the shelving for the book exchange, with the ultimate aim that the library becomes a self-run venture based on trust.
Samantha said: "It was such a fantastic day - everything myself and Judith had envisioned. The sun was shining and there was about 200 residents in attendance.
"The Ickle Café was there serving tea, coffee and food and the local pub, The Old George, put on a fantastic complementary spread along with Pimm's and soft drinks for the children.
"The shelves of the book exchange were fit to burst with generous donations from the residents which I organised and collected, and Hitchin Lavender donated some dried lavender to decorate the inside of the telephone box with.
"Overall, a fantastic day bringing the community together and I have seen lots of people using the exchange since it’s opening on Saturday."