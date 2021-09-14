Ickle village book exchange unveiled in grand opening

Gallery

Published: 11:24 AM September 14, 2021

If you’ve ventured into Ickleford recently, you might have spotted an old red telephone box on the green that hasn't been there in recent years...

Thanks to a collaboration between resident and artist Samantha James and Ickleford Parish Council, a micro book exchange has been established in the newly reinstated box, giving it a new lease of life.

The Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange was opened in an official ceremony on Saturday, September 11, by the chairman of the parish council Ray Blake.

The Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange ahead of the grand opening on Saturday - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The box, which is situated near Ickleford Primary School in Arlesey Road, has been inspired by other village book exchanges.

Samantha approached Cllr Blake - who had equal enthusiasm for the concept - at the beginning of the year, and encouraged her to fundraise to help pay for the project, which was also boosted by a generous donation from Cllr David Barnard.

Ickleford Parish Councillor Ray Blake officially opened the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange on Saturday - Credit: Karyn Haddon

She collected donations from Ickleford residents to pay for the shelving for the book exchange, with the ultimate aim that the library becomes a self-run venture based on trust.

Samantha said: "It was such a fantastic day - everything myself and Judith had envisioned. The sun was shining and there was about 200 residents in attendance.

Inquisitive residents check out the Ickleford Telephone Book Exchange at its grand opening - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"The Ickle Café was there serving tea, coffee and food and the local pub, The Old George, put on a fantastic complementary spread along with Pimm's and soft drinks for the children.

"The shelves of the book exchange were fit to burst with generous donations from the residents which I organised and collected, and Hitchin Lavender donated some dried lavender to decorate the inside of the telephone box with.

Danger Mouse entertained the crowds at the official opening of the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"Overall, a fantastic day bringing the community together and I have seen lots of people using the exchange since it’s opening on Saturday."

Inside the new - and jam-packed - Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange, which stands off the green - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Leah,11 and Sam, five at the opening of the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Jacob, eight, and Isaac, three, at the opening of the Ickleford Telephone Box Book Exchange - Credit: Karyn Haddon