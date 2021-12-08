When are Ickleford's Christmas lights being switched on?

Ickleford's Christmas lights are set to be switched on this weekend - Credit: Tim Mossholder/Pexels

Yuletide festivities are continuing across our area, with Ickleford set to switch on their Christmas lights this weekend.

Kicking off at 6pm on Friday, December 10 on Upper Green, Hitchin Brass Band will serenade onlookers with a selection of carols before the lights are officially turned on at around 6.30pm.

Set to be a well-attended community event, there will also be hot food, drinks and other refreshments from Ickle Café and a special appearance from the man in red himself alongside the coveted illuminations

Ickleford Parish Council, who have organised the event on behalf of the village, encourage attendees to wrap up warm, and look forward to seeing residents and visitors to the village there.

The council also politely request that those attending the Christmas lights switch-on walk to the Upper Green, as parking is extremely limited.