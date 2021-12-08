Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

When are Ickleford's Christmas lights being switched on?

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:40 AM December 8, 2021
Updated: 11:53 AM December 8, 2021
Ickleford's Christmas lights are set to be switched on this weekend

Ickleford's Christmas lights are set to be switched on this weekend - Credit: Tim Mossholder/Pexels

Yuletide festivities are continuing across our area, with Ickleford set to switch on their Christmas lights this weekend. 

Kicking off at 6pm on Friday, December 10 on Upper Green, Hitchin Brass Band will serenade onlookers with a selection of carols before the lights are officially turned on at around 6.30pm.

Set to be a well-attended community event, there will also be hot food, drinks and other refreshments from Ickle Café and a special appearance from the man in red himself alongside the coveted illuminations

Ickleford Parish Council, who have organised the event on behalf of the village, encourage attendees to wrap up warm, and look forward to seeing residents and visitors to the village there.

The council also politely request that those attending the Christmas lights switch-on walk to the Upper Green, as parking is extremely limited.

Christmas
Herts Live News
Ickleford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

news@thecomet.net

Herts Live News

A1(M) closed in both directions due to fallen cables

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Bubble Tea Boba was opened by Cllr Sandra Barr, Mayor of Stevenage, last week

Bubble tea emporium opens in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The scene at Aldi in Fairlands Way, Stevenage, on November 25 last year

Herts Live News

Woman pleads guilty to smashing bottles of booze worth £10,000

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Guarantee your future at North Hertfordshire College.

Herts Live News

College releases statement after medical incident sparks rumours

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon