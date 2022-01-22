Stevenage Iceland to permanently close today

The Iceland supermarket in The Forum in Stevenage is permanently closing - Credit: Google Maps

The Iceland store in Stevenage town centre will permanently close today (Saturday), due in part to "logistical issues".

The supermarket in The Forum will close for good at 4pm.

A spokesman for the company said: "The [Stevenage] store is closing down due to the lease running out on the building, as well as some logistical issues."

Iceland Foods also owns The Food Warehouse, which opened on Monkswood Retail Park in Stevenage in October 2020.