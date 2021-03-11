Arrest made following reported assault at town centre hotel

Published: 1:25 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM March 11, 2021

Police are at the scene of a suspected assault in Stevenage town centre - Credit: Archant

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with a wound to his face following an alleged assault at a hotel in Stevenage.

Officers are at the Ibis Hotel in The Forum, and have confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Both parties are believed to be known to each other, and enquiries are being made to establish how the injury was caused.

Police tweeted the following advice to those passing by: "We’re aware that this is attracting attention with passers-by attempting to film the scene.

"We politely remind you not to share any footage online as this could impede any subsequent court case. Please be assured that the incident is being dealt with robustly by police."