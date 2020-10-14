Virtual Letchworth Standalone 10k raises thousands for Headway Hertfordshire
PUBLISHED: 13:35 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 14 October 2020
Archant
The popular Standalone 10k run in Letchworth attracted more than 800 runners virtually over the course of two weeks, and has raised more than £4,500 for charity.
Runners from Letchworth to as far afield as Cambodia took on the road race last weekend.
You may also want to watch:
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was held virtually across two weeks, raising thousands for Headway Hertfordshire – a Hitchin-based charity supporting adults suffering with brain injuries.
The Standalone 10k, organised by North Herts Road Runners, is in its 34th year and is one of the biggest community events in the calendar.
Race director Richard Harbon said: “I am chuffed to bits with how many runners took part. Thank you to everyone who took part and gave so generously to Headway Hertfordshire. You have helped to change so many lives. See you all next year.”
For more information, go to www.nhrr.org.uk.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.