Virtual Letchworth Standalone 10k raises thousands for Headway Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 13:35 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 14 October 2020

£4,500 has been raised for Headway Hertfordshire, which supports adults who have suffered brain injuries. Picture: Instagram north_herts_road_runners

£4,500 has been raised for Headway Hertfordshire, which supports adults who have suffered brain injuries. Picture: Instagram north_herts_road_runners

Archant

The popular Standalone 10k run in Letchworth attracted more than 800 runners virtually over the course of two weeks, and has raised more than £4,500 for charity.

More than 800 runners got involved in the virtual event. Picture: Instagram north_herts_road_runners

Runners from Letchworth to as far afield as Cambodia took on the road race last weekend.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was held virtually across two weeks, raising thousands for Headway Hertfordshire – a Hitchin-based charity supporting adults suffering with brain injuries.

The Standalone 10k, organised by North Herts Road Runners, is in its 34th year and is one of the biggest community events in the calendar.

The North Herts Road Runners annual Standalone 10k attracted 800 runners as the event went virtual this year. Picture: Instagram north_herts_road_runners

Race director Richard Harbon said: “I am chuffed to bits with how many runners took part. Thank you to everyone who took part and gave so generously to Headway Hertfordshire. You have helped to change so many lives. See you all next year.”

For more information, go to www.nhrr.org.uk.

Virtual Letchworth Standalone 10k raises thousands for Headway Hertfordshire

£4,500 has been raised for Headway Hertfordshire, which supports adults who have suffered brain injuries. Picture: Instagram north_herts_road_runners

