Hundreds flock to Hitchin Spirit of Gin Festival

PUBLISHED: 16:08 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 22 May 2019

Hundreds of people turned up to the Spirit of Hitchin Gin Festival last weekend. Picture: Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse

Gin lovers flocked to Hitchin Town Hall onSaturday for the Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse Spirit of Gin Festival.

More than 500 people turned up to try 10 locally distilled craft gins, with the Rotary club's own Passionately Purple Gin distilled and sold to raise funds for the End Polio Now campaign.

David McIntosh, president of the Hitchin Tilehouse club, said: "I am delighted with the way the event went with the surplus made going to Rotary local, national and international charities.

"A big thanks to Tilehouse who worked very hard to make the event a success, our many sponsors, and the guests who came along.

"The newly refurbished Hitchin Town Hall proved to be an excellent venue, creating just the right ambience to socialise while enjoying the distillers' wares, for an event which filled it near to capacity.

"Feedback from the event has been very encouraging with many asking if the Spirit of Hitchin Gin Festival event will be held annually. Watch this space."

