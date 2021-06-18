We Are All Human Here: Businesses support grassroots charity in spreading positive message
- Credit: Joanne Wearne
Hitchin-based charity, Humanitas, is calling on people to join in on its latest campaign - spreading positivity through the town while also raising vital funds for humanitarian work.
Branded 'super cool' by the Bucklersbury charity - which is also celebrating its 20th birthday this year - the 'We Are All Human Here' (often shortened to WAAHH) T-shirts aim to counteract fatigue around the current news scape, all while supporting their projects overseas.
Humanitas' director Joanne Wearne told the Comet how, although the last 18 months have been hard for their charity - like many others - the small team were determined not to be defeated and were eager to think creatively to not only keep their charity afloat, but to promote togetherness and joy in the community.
She added: "This week is Refugee Week and what better time to show your support for our message of solidarity than now?
"We would love the good people of Hitchin to show the world that we will not be divided by race, politics or fear. We believe that together we are stronger."
Selling their statement shirts through many of Hitchin's indie shops - including The Yoga Shed, Cantina Carnitas, Harvest Moon, H-Town Rags, Jolly Brown, Riot Lounge, Shared Space and Rhubarb - Humanitas has shifted over 800 tees in conjunction with fellow Hitchin-based organisation @BambuuBrush.
Shirts are available for £15, and can also be purchased online at weareallhumanhere.org. £10 from every sale will go directly towards funding their schools in Ghana and their homes for orphaned and abandoned children in Romania.
Those lucky enough to get their hands on the limited edition shirts can join the WAAHH movement by tagging @humanitas_charity and @weareallhumanhere in your pictures on social media, while proudly wearing the T-shirt.
Well-known Hitchin faces have already shown their support and got on board with the campaign, including the team at The Vic, Jacob Milligan from jafmilligan.com and The Yoga Shed.
For more information about Humanitas' work, contact Joanne at joanne@humanitascharity.org or visit humanitascharity.org/about-us.