Hitchin charity’s campaign dubbed a roaring success as T-shirt sales revealed
PUBLISHED: 10:53 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 15 October 2020
The spirit of Hitchin’s community has continued to shine, as the town centre’s businesses maintain their support for the ‘We Are All Human Here’ campaign.
Humanitas, an international charity based in Bucklersbury that protects the world’s most vulnerable children, launched the We Are All Human Here campaign, with adorning slogans on T-shirts, at the tail end of September.
Since then, businesses across Hitchin’s town centre have been showing their support for the campaign, with T-shirt sales currently through the roof.
Jo Wearne, Humanitas’ UK director, said: “We wanted to create a simple campaign that sends a positive message out to our community – that we will not be divided by race, politics, religion or fear – and we are so happy that so many people in Hitchin are supporting our campaign.”
So far, more than £700 has been raised by Humanitas through their T-shirt sales – which will go towards funding international education and welfare projects in Romania and Ghana.
You can buy a £15 campaign t-shirt from the following outlets:
• The Yoga Shed,
• Cantina Carnitas,
• Harvest Moon,
• H Town Rags,
• Riot Lounge,
• Brookers,
• Shared Space
• Rhubarb.
Those who buy T-shirts are encouraged to take a selfie and join the movement, by posting their picture online along with the hashtag – #WeAreAllHumanHere.
