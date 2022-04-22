The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Humanitas: Hitchin's heroes delivering medical supplies to Ukraine's hospitals

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:41 PM April 22, 2022
Humanitas founder Sarah Wade and Dr Momeni with the charity's medical van in the background - Credit: Humanitas

The Humanitas team has been bringing medical supplies from Ukraine's border directly into the country's hospitals for around six weeks now. 

The Hitchin-based charity prides itself on being hands-on during humanitarian crises - and Russia's attack on Ukraine is no different.

Joanne Wearne - UK director, who is holding down the fort on home soil, as her colleagues continue their aid work - told the Comet: “People feel compelled to do something to help and have been incredibly generous. We are taking supplies into the hospitals from Romania,”

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

